Which New Moms Are at Highest Risk for Postpartum Depression?....

There’s something you should know about depression: It lies. Depression tells you that feeling hopeless and overwhelmed is normal, and you don’t need help. Or that therapy and medication won’t do anything because this is just who you are. In fact, a 2016 study in The American Journal of Psychotherapy backs this up, showing that cognitive distortions (false or exaggerated thoughts) are more commonly experienced in those with depression. I’ve experienced this firsthand, and it almost prevented me from getting the help I needed.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO