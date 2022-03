As PC and console games continue to launch mobile versions, we’ve already seen the likes of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), Call of Duty (COD) and MOBAs like League of Legends Wild Rift transition to handheld devices and enjoy a wide player base. Now, Apex Legends is the latest to join the fray and it will hope to see the same success. Respawn Entertainment themselves are in charge of developing the mobile version of Apex, with reports also indicating that they have partnered with Tencent who had helped transition COD to the smartphone realm. At the moment, Apex Legends Mobile is undergoing closed beta testing – here’s all the details we know so far about the release date, features, and game modes.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO