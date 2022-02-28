25-Year-Old Man Carjacked At Gunpoint In North Center

CHICAGO (CBS)– A 25-year-old man was carjacked early Monday morning in the North Center neighborhood.

Police said the man was sitting in a parked gray Toyota Corolla, in the 3900 block of North Damen Avenue around 3:18 a.m., when three men wearing ski masks approached with guns.

The offenders demanded the man get out of the car. Police one of the offenders fled northbound in the victim’s car and the two other offenders fled in a dark sedan and SUV.

No arrests have been made.