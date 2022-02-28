Ukrainian Navy Reports Border Guards Who Told Russian Warship To “Go F*ck Yourself” Are “Alive & Well”

Russian Defence MinistryTASS via Getty Images

In the midst of the sheer horror that’s going on between Ukraine and Russia, we’ve heard some wild stories shared across the globe.

We’ve seen Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko join the fight alongside the people of Ukraine, rumors of an ace Ukrainian pilot called the “Ghost of Kyiv,” and Ukrainian citizens trolling the hell outta Russian soldiers.

Perhaps one of the wildest stories comes from a few Ukrainian border guards, who told a Russian warship to “go f*ck yourself,” as they were defending Snake Island in the Black Sea.

It was initially reported that all 13 of the guards lost their lives defending the island.

However, it’s now being reported that the 13 guards are still alive, and perhaps many more people that were on the island, according to Kyiv’s Navy, even though they refused to surrender on the small island near the Romanian border last Thursday, according to the New York Post.

The Ukraine Navy noted in a Facebook post that the guards have been “taken captive by Russian occupiers.”

“Regarding the Marines and border guards, who were taken captive by Russian occupiers on the Island of Snake. We are very happy to learn that our brothers are alive and well with them!

But Russian propaganda tries to twist the “news” about the fact that the Ukrainian authorities “forgotten,” “buried” their fellows. At the same time, the sailors bravely rebuked twice the attacks of the Russian invaders. Because of BC’s marriage, they could not continue the protection of the island.

In turn, the invaders “forgot” to report that they had completely destroyed the island’s infrastructure: lighthouse, carnations, antennas, etc. Accordingly, the connection with the snake was interrupted. Repeated attempts to contact the personal team and learn about its fate were futile. And the permanent shelling on the side of warships and aviation of the Russian Federation did not allow to help the Marines.

In summary, we want to add, the enemy once demonstrated his essence. He proved again that there is no faith and truth in his actions and words. And we are looking forward to our brothers and with all our soul.”

This news comes after Ukraine officials declared the guards had been killed last week after Moscow’s forces opened fire on the guards and the island.

However, according to Russian news (so take that with a big ol’ grain of salt), the 82 people they captured will be returned home once the war stops:

“In the area of the Snake Island, 82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces. Currently, they are signing written vows to reject military resistance. They will be returned to their families shortly.”

With the amount of propaganda from both sides, not to mention the chaos of war, it’s been very difficult to extract accurate news from the war in Ukraine right now, however, it appears as though the soldiers on Snake Island are alive.

After it was perceived that the guards were dead, President Zelenskiy promised that the guards would be decorated in the highest honor.

He said on his website:

“On our Zmiinyi Island, defending it to the last, all the border guards died heroically. But they did not give up. All of them will be posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.”