ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Ukrainian Navy Reports Border Guards Who Told Russian Warship To “Go F*ck Yourself” Are “Alive & Well”

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oYXlY_0eRIrRKO00
Russian Defence MinistryTASS via Getty Images

In the midst of the sheer horror that’s going on between Ukraine and Russia, we’ve heard some wild stories shared across the globe.

We’ve seen Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko join the fight alongside the people of Ukraine, rumors of an ace Ukrainian pilot called the “Ghost of Kyiv,” and Ukrainian citizens trolling the hell outta Russian soldiers.

Perhaps one of the wildest stories comes from a few Ukrainian border guards, who told a Russian warship to “go f*ck yourself,” as they were defending Snake Island in the Black Sea.

It was initially reported that all 13 of the guards lost their lives defending the island.

However, it’s now being reported that the 13 guards are still alive, and perhaps many more people that were on the island, according to Kyiv’s Navy, even though they refused to surrender on the small island near the Romanian border last Thursday, according to the New York Post.

The Ukraine Navy noted in a Facebook post that the guards have been “taken captive by Russian occupiers.”

“Regarding the Marines and border guards, who were taken captive by Russian occupiers on the Island of Snake. We are very happy to learn that our brothers are alive and well with them!

But Russian propaganda tries to twist the “news” about the fact that the Ukrainian authorities “forgotten,” “buried” their fellows. At the same time, the sailors bravely rebuked twice the attacks of the Russian invaders. Because of BC’s marriage, they could not continue the protection of the island.

In turn, the invaders “forgot” to report that they had completely destroyed the island’s infrastructure: lighthouse, carnations, antennas, etc. Accordingly, the connection with the snake was interrupted. Repeated attempts to contact the personal team and learn about its fate were futile. And the permanent shelling on the side of warships and aviation of the Russian Federation did not allow to help the Marines.

In summary, we want to add, the enemy once demonstrated his essence. He proved again that there is no faith and truth in his actions and words. And we are looking forward to our brothers and with all our soul.”

This news comes after Ukraine officials declared the guards had been killed last week after Moscow’s forces opened fire on the guards and the island.

However, according to Russian news (so take that with a big ol’ grain of salt), the 82 people they captured will be returned home once the war stops:

“In the area of the Snake Island, 82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces. Currently, they are signing written vows to reject military resistance. They will be returned to their families shortly.”

With the amount of propaganda from both sides, not to mention the chaos of war, it’s been very difficult to extract accurate news from the war in Ukraine right now, however, it appears as though the soldiers on Snake Island are alive.

After it was perceived that the guards were dead, President Zelenskiy promised that the guards would be decorated in the highest honor.

He said on his website:

“On our Zmiinyi Island, defending it to the last, all the border guards died heroically. But they did not give up. All of them will be posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.”

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vitali Klitschko
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Ukraine#Russian#Aletweetsnews#Romanian#The New York Post#The Ukraine Navy#Bc
Daily Mail

Captured Russian prisoner sobs as he tells his mother Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards - and begs her to spread the truth back home

A captured Russian prisoner sobbed on the phone to his mother while telling her how Vladimir Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards. Harrowing footage shows the soldier captured in Ukraine desperately begging his mother to spread word of the truth back home. He rocks back and forth in...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi tells Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene they need to 'shut up' after they heckle Biden at State of the Union - with Colorado Republican saying she WOULD do it again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene to keep quiet after the duo interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on several occasions. 'Let me just say this. I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said. Shut up. That's what he said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Zelensky: 'The end of the world has arrived'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday issued a dire appeal for help as Russia's attacks across the country intensified. "The end of the world has arrived," Zelensky said during a televised news conference in Kyiv. He appealed to Western leaders who have resisted calls to set up a no-fly zone...
POLITICS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends an Important Warning to Ukrainians

Like the rest of the world, Elon Musk seems to be following the Russian war in Ukraine closely. The CEO of the luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to monitor access to the means of communication allowing Ukrainians not to be cut off from the world and above all to continue to tell the world about their daily life in order to avoid Russian propaganda.
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russian soldiers being fired while invading Ukraine

In a video circulating on social media on Thursday, a Russian soldier appeared to claim he and other soldiers deployed in Ukraine were being ordered by their superiors to sign papers retroactively firing them in what may be a move to deny their involvement in the invasion. The Moscow-based Conflict...
MILITARY
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

103K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy