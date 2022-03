Unless you’re some kind of scientist, chances are, the first and last time you’ve held and used a microscope was in your high school biology class. After all, it’s not every day that you have to examine some microorganism up close. But if you happen to have gained an interest in exploring the world around you in great detail, you don’t have to purchase an expensive microscope to do it, nor would you have to visit an actual laboratory or museum.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO