The top five reasons to pick travel magazine for travelers

TravelDailyNews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe articles provide plenty of pictures and facts about each destination so that readers can decide if they want to visit that particular place themselves. Travel magazines are a great way to get a sense of where you want to go on your next vacation. Not only do they feature glossy...

www.traveldailynews.com

NRToday.com

Traveling by train

Traveling by train is a good way to take a vacation while leaving the driving to someone else. You have the freedom to enjoy the scenery, room to stretch your legs and when you arrive, you’ll be right in the center of your destination. Whether you want to visit...
US News and World Report

17 Top Travel Garment Bags 2022

We're not saying you won't have to use the iron in your hotel room ever again (though there's wrinkle-free clothing that can ensure that). But we are saying your formal attire will fare much better on the hanger of a travel garment bag than folded at the bottom of your carry-on luggage or duffel bag.
Telegraph

Top tories call for 'burdensome' travel checks to be ditched

Senior Conservative backbenchers have called for the end of “cumbersome, intrusive and redundant” passenger locator forms (PLFs) for air travel in wake of all other Covid restrictions being lifted. They are demanding that the forms - introduced before all the restrictions on travel were ditched - should be...
Ashe County's Newspaper

Traveler confidence on the rebound; AAA provides its top three travel tips for 2022

CHARLOTTE – AAA reports that 2022 travel bookings are off to a much stronger start compared to this time last year. A new quarterly AAA survey shows that traveler confidence is on the rise in the Carolinas. Sixty-three percent of respondents in North Carolina and sixty-two percent of respondents in South Carolina report feeling comfortable traveling now, a significant increase from 36% (NC) and 41% (SC) in early 2021.
Outside Online

Active Traveler

Ride off into Alaska’s wilderness with Alaska Backcountry Adventure Tours. Offering Alaska vacations, packages, and day tours. Experience Alaska like a local and let us show you all that Alaska has to offer. Learn More. Explore Fairbanks. Chase the Aurora Borealis or bask in the Midnight Sun. Request a...
27 First News

Best travel hacks for traveling alone

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best travel hacks for traveling alone?. Traveling on your own is an inspiring and fun way to get to know your limits. Breaking away from your daily routine to venture out into the world to meet new people, see new sights, and try out foods and activities is food for the soul.
country1037fm.com

Top 10 Ten Travel Brands in the United States for 2022

Many people’s names are associated with travel. Hotel chains dominate the US list, which may be related to the popularity of domestic travel, particularly when compared to other markets. If you want to plan a getaway, you should be confident you are spending your money the right way. At...
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Ready To Travel?

The best weekend trips near Cleveland! Learn more about the Cleveland Traveler here.
Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay destinations top Tripadvisor Traveler's Choice Awards

Tripadvisor announced its Traveler's Choice Awards for best beaches last week and Tampa Bay of course made the list.Siesta Key is #2 in top 10 U.S. beaches, and #14 in the top 25 best beaches of the world.Tampa Bay spots also made the list announced last month of top destinations: Clearwater is #6 out of top 10 U.S. destinations, right behind Fort Myers Beach.The Clear Kayak Tour of Shell Key Preserve made #4 of the top 25 overall experiences in the world and #1 in the U.S., where swimming with the manatees in Crystal River was #3 and private rides on the Hurricane Deck Boat in Clearwater Beach was #8.Doc Ford's Rum Bar & Grille (which has a St. Pete location) was #1 for everyday eats.Oxford Exchange was #9 in the top 25 U.S. brunch spots.How it works: This is only the second year the site has given out these honors. They're based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings from Tripadvisor travelers, gathered over the course of 2021.
