Jazz concert in memory of former BCC director Tony Zamora

Bassist Lynn Colwell plays a jazz solo. John Gehm | Staff Photographer

Friends, family and community members came together to celebrate the life of former Black Cultural Center director and jazz musician Tony Zamora. The concert was presented by the Jazz Club of Greater Lafayette and held at the Wells Cultural Center on Sunday evening.

Four musicians, pianist Michael Stryker, guitarist Steven Weakley, bassist Lynn Colwell and percussionist Lawrence Clark, who performed alongside Zamora in the ‘80s and ‘90s, reunited after roughly three decades to play straight ahead jazz, a style influenced by the historical traditions of jazz.

“We love each other and haven’t seen each other for years and it’s like we were never apart. It’s like we were playing yesterday,” Stryker said.

Some of the songs played at the concert included Tokyo Blues by Horace Silver and a ballad titled Body and Soul. The four musicians selected songs they remembered playing with Zamora in the Tony Zamora Jazz Ensemble.

The musicians said they felt Zamora saw something in them and nurtured their talent.

“Tony was just a really special human being, and he was about preserving jazz and bringing it to the people,” Stryker said. “He played the hell out of the tenor saxophone, knew how to put musicians together and knew how to nurture talent. “

“Tony just kept nurturing, it was his grace,” Colwell said. “I wouldn’t be a musician had it not been for him.

“I would’ve bagged it up and kept it as a hobby here and there, but he’s the one that fostered it, and I’m speaking for a lot of people –– that’s the impact he’s had on a couple of generations.”

Others said Zamora was a mentor figure to them.

Clark said Zamora was like a big brother to him and was one of the few people he played with who had the ability to open up and allow musicians to express themselves. “We had to come together for Tony, because he’s here,” Clark said.

“He was my mentor, and like a second father. I became very close with him and his wife Betty over the years,” said Brent Ladlier, chair for the Tony Zamora scholarship. “I met him for the first time to do some minor repairs on his instruments. Over the years he had me start doing more and more for him, and I became the only repairman that touched any of his instruments.”

Zamora was the director of the BCC from 1973 to 1995. He passed away in July of 2020, after fighting a 14 year battle against Parkinson’s disease. Those who worked and performed with Zamora said he helped develop the jazz scene for the Lafayette area and played jazz for the joy of the music.

“He was a very talented musician, who played for the joy of the music, and the jazz scene that he helped develop and support in the Lafayette area, while he was active, is just legendary,” Ladlier said.

Audience members, including the program advisor for the BCC, Juanita Crider, said they came out to pay tribute to Zamora’s legacy. Crider said when she met Zamora, he was retired but still involved in attending events.

“He left the impact of how you could use the arts to teach about Black history, Black culture and Black thought,” Crider said. “The impact he’s left on the jazz community is far reaching. I’m always running into someone in the community who is connected to him through his love of music and his skill as a performer.”

Crider said she was invited to attend the concert by Zamora’s wife, Betty Zamora.

“It was a beautiful, beautiful journey of almost 61 years and this is part of my healing process,” Betty Zamora said “This is something we truly need with COVID — just to get out and hear some live music — and I urge you wherever you go to keep on supporting the arts whatever genre it is: poetry, music, jazz, opera, classical music.

“It’s a part of surviving and what’s going on in this world today.”