Ono Poke is a reminder of how good a poke bowl can be when done properly. The fish here is high quality (you can do tuna or salmon) and they limit the topping options to only the essentials. You can build your own bowl, but you probably won’t do a better job than the shop’s five menu options—especially the spicy tuna bowl. The space itself is small, very casual, and good for a quick lunch - and they do have tropical flamingo wallpaper we really want to steal.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO