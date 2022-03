Booster jabs for the coronavirus vaccine will be offered to over-75s and those most at risk from the virus from Monday.The Scottish Government says a spring booster dose will be offered to those who received their last jab at least 24 weeks ago.It follows a decision by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on February 21.As well as over-75s, those being offered boosters will include care home residents and people who are immunocompromised.Immunity derived from the vaccine declines over time and many in this category received their last dose in September or October 2021.Letters are also being sent...

