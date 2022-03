There's no better time during the college basketball season than March. As you've likely heard, this is when the madness takes place, because anything can happen. Right now, conference tournaments are taking place around the country. The winners of those will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA tournament, while the other 36 teams in the field will be chosen by the selection committee. The 68-team bracket will be revealed on Selection Sunday, which is set for March 13.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO