Before Mayor Joe Meyer administered the oath of office to five new police officers Monday, he encouraged them to maintain the department’s tradition of excellence. “Covington is one of three police departments in the state of Kentucky certified by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA), which is an external validation of the quality of our training, our policies, and the work that we do,” Meyer said. “We expect that you will carry on that tradition of excellence.”

COVINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO