This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. The need for warehouse space and the people and tech to run it is at an all-time high. Getting goods to consumers faster has become the equation every supply chain manager is trying to solve. However, industrial real estate vacancies are at record lows and skilled labor remains a pinch point across many parts of the world. The combination has created an abundance of opportunities for well-positioned logistics facility operators.

