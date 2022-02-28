Huawei MatePad 2022 with Kirin 710A, 7250mAh battery launched globally

Use the HUAWEI MatePad Paper eReader as an alternative to working on your laptop. It features a 10.3″ HUAWEI FullView display and an 86.3% screen-to-body ratio. With these specifications, you can view PFD files on a large screen without having to frequently turn pages. Best of all, its built-in adjustable reading lamp with 32 settings provides ample comfort when reading in the dark. Moreover, the HUAWEI MatePad Paper provides a paper-like experience and a smart refresh rate that adjusts according to the content you view. This Reader is compatible with the 2nd Gen M-Pencil, and it conveniently attaches to the frame. In fact, with the device’s 26 ms low latency, it provides a natural and responsive writing experience, which is great for replying to emails and working on the go. Finally, its 3625 mAh keeps it powered for up to 28 days in Standby mode.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO