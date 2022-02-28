ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huawei MatePad 2022 with Kirin 710A, 7250mAh battery launched globally

Cover picture for the articleHuawei yesterday held the Smart Office launch conference where a number of products were unveiled including the MateBook X Pro, MateBook E 2-in-1 laptop, among others. The company also unveiled a new MatePad tablet. The Huawei MatePad 2022 sports a 10.4-inch IPS FullView touchscreen display with a resolution of...

Android Police

Huawei MatePad Paper takes on the Kindle Paperwhite for E Ink tablet supremacy

Huawei has been doing its best to keep its mobile lineup enticing since it was forced to drop Google’s services, thanks to those notorious US sanctions. That hasn’t stopped the company from trying to keep its consumer business afloat, though, and the likes of the P50, P50 Pro, and P50 Pocket (its first clamshell foldable) are recent attempts to sustain its relevance (even as the lack of GMS makes things difficult). Now with MWC 2022 officially getting started, Huawei has announced an E Ink tablet that looks perfectly poised to take on a whole new market segment for the company.
TECHNOLOGY
US News and World Report

Huawei Commits to Consumer Markets With 'Smart Office' Launch

BARCELONA (Reuters) - China's Huawei launched seven new "Smart Office" products, including a top-end laptop and its first printer and e-ink tablet, on Sunday, underlining its commitment to consumers after U.S. trade restrictions severely hit its mobile business. Consumer Business Group CEO Richard Yu, speaking in a video presentation ahead...
BUSINESS
pocketnow.com

HUAWEI MatePad Paper with e-ink display announced at MWC 2022

E-ink displays got famous with the launch of Amazon Kindle readers. HUAWEI is bringing the display technology back into the light with the launch of MatePad Paper at MWC 2022. HUAWEI says the MatePad Paper is designed for immersive reading and light office experiences, such as note-taking and writing. Read...
TECHNOLOGY
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
