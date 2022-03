It's no secret that Elden Ring is intentionally designed to be incredibly challenging. While some will have a better time with it than others, it's not exactly a simple hack-and-slash RPG. Many have critiqued the Souls genre for being needlessly difficult over the years, asking for an easy mode. Others have defended it, believing in the creative vision and satisfaction of overcoming such frustrating obstacles. Nonetheless, the debate over the difficulty in the genre is never-ending and will likely continue for the foreseeable future. With that said, the controversy over the difficulty in games like Elden Ring doesn't seem to have impacted the developers much.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 HOURS AGO