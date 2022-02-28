Police: Southeast Charlotte Harris Teeter sex assault suspect arrested
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The suspect accused in last week’s reported sexual assault on a juvenile at a southeast Charlotte Harris Teeter parking lot has been arrested, police said.
Officers arrived at Novant Mint Hill Hospital in reference to a report of a sexual assault this past Thursday around 7 p.m.
A female juvenile reported that she had been sexually assaulted in the parking lot of a Harris Teeter on Wyalong Drive.
An initial investigation identified Lorenzo Esteban, 39, as the suspect and a search ensued, police said.
Esteban was located on Friday, Feb. 25, interviewed, and then arrested around 6 p.m. He now faces multiple charges including a second-degree sex offense.
This remains an active and open investigation.
