Police: Southeast Charlotte Harris Teeter sex assault suspect arrested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The suspect accused in last week’s reported sexual assault on a juvenile at a southeast Charlotte Harris Teeter parking lot has been arrested, police said.

Officers arrived at Novant Mint Hill Hospital in reference to a report of a sexual assault this past Thursday around 7 p.m.

RELATED: Female juvenile sexually assaulted in parking lot of SE Charlotte Harris Teeter, police say

A female juvenile reported that she had been sexually assaulted in the parking lot of a Harris Teeter on Wyalong Drive.

An initial investigation identified Lorenzo Esteban, 39, as the suspect and a search ensued, police said.

Esteban was located on Friday, Feb. 25, interviewed, and then arrested around 6 p.m. He now faces multiple charges including a second-degree sex offense.

This remains an active and open investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.