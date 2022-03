As of Wednesday, March 2, as per Governor Kathy Hochul, the mask mandate in schools in New York State will end. With that said, in a statement, the Governor made sure to say that even though the State of New York is lifting the mask mandate in schools, municipalities and local schools can still make their own decision to require masks if they want to. That makes sense if you consider that some areas of the state have a higher rate of COVID-19 cases than other, more rural areas of the state.

ONEONTA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO