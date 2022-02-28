Documentary About Tunnels Underneath Flint Central High School Being Released
By Mark Frankhouse
95.3 WBCKFM
2 days ago
One of the long time mysteries and debates held by people of Flint years ago was the rumor of tunnels residing underneath the city. There were many times people posted public questions hoping someone would be able to provide an answer as to if and why they were built. One person...
Was this man disliked so much that locals ran him out of town and changed the name to Kalamazoo?. Many Southwest Michigan residents already know that the city we know as Kalamazoo went by a different name when it was originally settled in the 1800s. Kalamazoo was first named Bronson, a man named Titus Bronson. However, his time in Southwest Michigan was short-lived as he allegedly ruffled man feathers in his time here. Titus was considered one of the very first pioneers of the city we now call Kalamazoo, as brought his family to the area in 1830 and began city planning. Bronson is likely responsible for the building of the first churches, school and courthouse in the area before things turned sour according to a Michigan History website hosted by MSU,
One of the strangest stories of spite and what could possibly be the biggest form of shade thrown at one's family in Michigan history may have come at the hands of the former Mayor of East Saginaw Wellington R. Burt back when he passed away in 1919. It's historically noted that Burt spent his final years living alone in his mansion with his hired help, with no contact with any friends or family. After his passing, the discovery of his last will did everything to keep his family away from his roughly $40 to $90 million wealth:
I will be the first to admit that I have an obsession with large oversized foods. It's kind of my "thing". What all started with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has now grown to include the Big Banana Car of Kalamazoo and beyond. Hobby, obsession, problem--whatever you want to call it--...
Sounds like an explosive relationship between this landlord and renter... Have you ever had a disagreement with a landlord? Did it ever get to THIS point?. A Lawton landlord is facing charges after sticking a box of fireworks to the underside of a truck owned by one of her tenants.
A Northern Michigan was accidentally killed earlier this week after the fireworks he was lighting exploded. A small memorial was being held on Tuesday night in Benzie County to honor a friend that had recently passed away. Around 10 pm, while honoring their friend on Crystal Lake, A 28-year-old Frankfort man lit some fireworks that were being used for the memorial. Something apparently went wrong and the man was killed after the fireworks exploded, according to UpNorthLive.
Have you sat back and wondered what the word Kalamazoo means? There have been songs written and sung about the city one by the Glenn Miller band named “I got a gal in Kalamazoo”:. Another by Bryan Klinesteker about his hometown, simply named Kalamazoo:. The city of Kalamazoo's...
Comments / 0