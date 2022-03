The most famous high-wire act in history is the Wallenda family, known professionally as “The Flying Wallendas”. Karl Wallenda formed his act in 1922 when he was 17 years old. Over the years, more family members were added, and they became even more famous for working without a net. They originally used nets, but thanks to forgetfulness, someone didn't pack the net before their next performance and they were pressed to perform without one. The show was a hit and they only occasionally used nets from then on.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO