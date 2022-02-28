ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian agency asks civilians to remove road signs to confuse Russian forces

By Sarah Dewberry
WTKR News 3
 5 days ago
A Ukrainian government agency is asking for help from citizens to remove streets signs to confuse invading Russian forces.

In a social media post , Ukravtodor, which is responsible for Ukraine's road system, posted an edited image of a typical road sign in which directions to nearby cities had been replaced with obscenities that Reuters and The Washington Post translated to say "Go f—k yourself" three different ways.

The expletive words on the edited image are in relation to the death of 13 Ukrainian border guards who refused to surrender tiny Snake Island in the Black Sea to the Russian military moments before they were attacked.

In a now-viral audiotape, which CNN and The Post verified, the Ukrainian soldiers were asked to "lay down your weapons" or "be bombed" by the Russian vessels.

The Ukrainian soldiers responded bluntly, "Russian warship, go f--- yourself."

The agency asked that the dismantling of the road signs happens immediately and then be handed over to local authorities and roadmen.

"The enemy has poor communications. They cannot navigate the terrain. Let us help them get straight to hell," said Ukravtodor in its Facebook post.

