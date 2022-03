One of the most exciting new therapies for cancer involves the use of autologous T cells that are engineered to recognize and destroy cancerous cells. Patients with previously untreatable B cell leukaemias and lymphomas have been cured, and efforts are underway to extend this success to other tumours. Here, we discuss recent studies and emerging research aimed to extend this approach beyond oncology in areas such as cardiometabolic disorders, autoimmunity, fibrosis and senescence. We also summarize new technologies that may help to reduce the cost and increase access to related forms of immunotherapy.

