ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Hundreds Turn Out For Bay Area Rallies In Support Of Ukraine

By Jamie Ferrell
Secret SF
Secret SF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35SFfU_0eRIaNMj00

Bay Area residents turned out by the hundreds this weekend for rallies and demonstrations in support of Ukraine. In particular, San Francisco’s Ferry Building was the site of a major rally on Saturday with both Ukrainian and non-Ukrainian attendees.

San Francisco City Hall was also the site of multiple rallies and protests during the last 3 days, and additional rallies happened around the rest of the Bay Area including Oakland, San Jose, and Berkeley.

Both Salesforce Tower and City Hall also lit up with blue and yellow this weekend.

A group of Bay Area Ukrainians created a simple Google doc with linked resources and information for those who want to help. It includes pre-written templates for letters to Senator Dianne Feinstein, Senator Alex Padilla, and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, advocating for maximum economic sanctions on Russia and more. It also refers readers to both American and Ukrainian organizations, including Army SOS , Save Life , Stand With Ukraine , and many more.

This article will updated with more local news and resources for how Bay Area residents can help Ukraine.

Featured image: @londonbreed via Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Secret SF

20 Free Things To Do In The Bay Area That Aren’t Hiking

Here’s how to enjoy San Francisco no matter the state of your bank account. San Francisco is one of the most expensive cities in the United States, and sometimes we need a refresher on how to have some good ol’ free fun! If you’re looking for a way to leave house without pulling out your wallet, read on for some inspiration.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

SF Pride Plans In-Person Return For 2022

The world-famous parade and celebration will be back in person June 25-26. San Francisco Pride has announced its in-person return for 2022, with the theme “Love Will Keep Us Togehter.” Be sure to mark your calendar for June 25 and 26, as this is sure to be an epic comeback.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

Secret SF

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
422
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret San Francisco tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in the Bay Area.

 https://secretsanfrancisco.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy