Hundreds Turn Out For Bay Area Rallies In Support Of Ukraine

Bay Area residents turned out by the hundreds this weekend for rallies and demonstrations in support of Ukraine. In particular, San Francisco’s Ferry Building was the site of a major rally on Saturday with both Ukrainian and non-Ukrainian attendees.

San Francisco City Hall was also the site of multiple rallies and protests during the last 3 days, and additional rallies happened around the rest of the Bay Area including Oakland, San Jose, and Berkeley.

Both Salesforce Tower and City Hall also lit up with blue and yellow this weekend.



A group of Bay Area Ukrainians created a simple Google doc with linked resources and information for those who want to help. It includes pre-written templates for letters to Senator Dianne Feinstein, Senator Alex Padilla, and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, advocating for maximum economic sanctions on Russia and more. It also refers readers to both American and Ukrainian organizations, including Army SOS , Save Life , Stand With Ukraine , and many more.

This article will updated with more local news and resources for how Bay Area residents can help Ukraine.

Featured image: @londonbreed via Instagram