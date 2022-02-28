ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian central bank reserves: what are they made of?

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Major Western economies have launched moves to exclude Russian banks from the main global payments system while imposing curbs on Russia's central bank to undermine its ability to support the rouble and finance Moscow's war effort. read more

The following is a breakdown of Central Bank of Russia reserves, according to its own data. It refers to the data in the right-hand chart as "the geographical structure of assets by place of residence of counterparties or issuers of securities".

Breakdown of reserves held by Russia's central bank

