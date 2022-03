The surge in mortgage rates we’ve seen this year is making an already dysfunctional housing market even more uncertain. Higher lending costs will make housing less affordable, which should cool demand and at least slow price increases. But the more significant impact in a market struggling with historically-low levels of inventory is what it means for supply. Unfortunately, at a time when we could use more of it, we’ll likely get less.

REAL ESTATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO