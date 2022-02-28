Ranking every F1 car's 2022 livery and paint job
The 2022 Formula 1 season is just around the corner, with Bahrain opening up the season in mid-March.
And as of Sunday, we now know what all the liveries will look like this season. We’ve seen some of the paint jobs thus far in preseason testing, and a few look really, really good. Others? Not quite as good.
So as we’ve done before, we’re going to rank all 10 teams’ liveries by how cool they look, from worst to first, although I’ll say this was super-hard given how all of them are pretty sleek. Even the worst is still awesome.
Away we go:
10
AlphaTauri
9
Alfa Romeo
I get an old-school feel here, which isn’t a bad thing. But I think there are better ones out there.
8
Haas
It’s hard to grade this one given the fact that Haas dropped sponsor Uralkali in the face of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and changed its initial livery to reflect that. So I’ll leave them here.
7
Alpine
They’ve got two liveries, and I’m loving the blue-and-pink version.
6
McLaren
I’ve gone back and forth. The color scheme is fluorescent and funky, which stands out, but is the best? No. So they’ll slot near the middle.
5
Mercedes
Some will like the silver look. Me? I’m a huge fan of their black paint job from last year. Why go away from that?
4
Ferrari
3
Red Bull
2
Williams
That blue and purple just POPS.
1
Aston Martin
How can you not love that green look? No. 1 for sure.
Comments / 0