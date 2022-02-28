Ranking every F1 car's 2022 livery and paint job

The 2022 Formula 1 season is just around the corner, with Bahrain opening up the season in mid-March.

And as of Sunday, we now know what all the liveries will look like this season. We’ve seen some of the paint jobs thus far in preseason testing, and a few look really, really good. Others? Not quite as good.

So as we’ve done before, we’re going to rank all 10 teams’ liveries by how cool they look, from worst to first, although I’ll say this was super-hard given how all of them are pretty sleek. Even the worst is still awesome.

Away we go:

10

AlphaTauri

(AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

9

Alfa Romeo

I get an old-school feel here, which isn’t a bad thing. But I think there are better ones out there.

8

Haas

(Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

It’s hard to grade this one given the fact that Haas dropped sponsor Uralkali in the face of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and changed its initial livery to reflect that. So I’ll leave them here.

7

Alpine

(Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

They’ve got two liveries, and I’m loving the blue-and-pink version.

6

McLaren

Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

I’ve gone back and forth. The color scheme is fluorescent and funky, which stands out, but is the best? No. So they’ll slot near the middle.

5

Mercedes

(Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

Some will like the silver look. Me? I’m a huge fan of their black paint job from last year. Why go away from that?

4

Ferrari

(Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

3

Red Bull

(Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

2

Williams

(Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP) (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

That blue and purple just POPS.

1

Aston Martin

How can you not love that green look? No. 1 for sure.