ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Ranking every F1 car's 2022 livery and paint job

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YieYi_0eRIZqcp00

The 2022 Formula 1 season is just around the corner, with Bahrain opening up the season in mid-March.

And as of Sunday, we now know what all the liveries will look like this season. We’ve seen some of the paint jobs thus far in preseason testing, and a few look really, really good. Others? Not quite as good.

So as we’ve done before, we’re going to rank all 10 teams’ liveries by how cool they look, from worst to first, although I’ll say this was super-hard given how all of them are pretty sleek. Even the worst is still awesome.

Away we go:

10

AlphaTauri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Efw4j_0eRIZqcp00
(AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

9

Alfa Romeo

I get an old-school feel here, which isn’t a bad thing. But I think there are better ones out there.

8

Haas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=467Tk0_0eRIZqcp00
(Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

It’s hard to grade this one given the fact that Haas dropped sponsor Uralkali in the face of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and changed its initial livery to reflect that. So I’ll leave them here.

7

Alpine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rfn1y_0eRIZqcp00
(Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

They’ve got two liveries, and I’m loving the blue-and-pink version.

6

McLaren

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=091oGA_0eRIZqcp00
Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

I’ve gone back and forth. The color scheme is fluorescent and funky, which stands out, but is the best? No. So they’ll slot near the middle.

5

Mercedes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hr4rz_0eRIZqcp00
(Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

Some will like the silver look. Me? I’m a huge fan of their black paint job from last year. Why go away from that?

4

Ferrari

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TFtSj_0eRIZqcp00
(Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

3

Red Bull

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E3B0e_0eRIZqcp00
(Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

2

Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31lULA_0eRIZqcp00
(Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP) (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

That blue and purple just POPS.

1

Aston Martin

How can you not love that green look? No. 1 for sure.

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

Every BMW M3 Sports Car Ranked Best to Worst

BMW’s newest M3 is simply too controversial to take the top spot. The F80 generation M3 is a usable sports car with modern amenities. Let’s talk BMW. Rather, let’s talk BMW M3. In the eyes of many, it’s the sports car from the Fatherland. Bimmer has been making their racing machine since 1986. Over those many long years, the M3 has undergone many changes. In the eyes of some, too many. Apparently, Doug DeMuro feels the same. He put out a video ranking every single one. But I have some problems with it.
CARS
Motorsport.com

Ferrari reveals new F1-75 car for 2022 with red and black livery

The Ferrari F1-75 was revealed by the team at its Maranello headquarters in Italy on Thursday, making it the seventh team to formally launch its new car. Following the exit of long-serving major sponsor Philip Morris and its Mission Winnow branding that featured on the car last year, Ferrari has switched to a red and black design for the coming season.
CARS
Motorsport.com

The details that set Haas's real F1 2022 car apart

The American owned outfit never tried to hide the fact that the livery renders it released were anything other than from an early stage of development, so it was no surprise that what appeared at its Barcelona filming day is very different. The front wing and nose are a more...
CARS
Motorsport.com

Sainz: We can push harder with new 18-inch F1 tyres

The Barcelona test was the first time teams and drivers were able to experience the definitive 18-inch race tyres mated to the 2022 cars that they were designed for, having tested them on converted mule cars last year. Given that so much else was new in the 2022 package, tyres...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livery#Bahrain#Jigspace#Russian#Bwt Alpine F1 Team#Mercedes#Ferrari#Red Bull 2 Williams
Motorsport.com

Alfa Romeo "taken aback" by porpoising issue in F1 testing

Alfa Romeo’s new C42 car struggled with mileage through the three-day test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya last week, completing 175 laps in total. Only Haas (160) managed fewer laps during the test. It left new signing Valtteri Bottas saying the team had “work to do” in the second...
MOTORSPORTS
Motor1.com

Slammed Subaru BRZ Takes Love For Japanese Car Culture To Extremes

Three subcultures rolled into one. Yes, this car has definitely raised multiple eyebrows. Just how far will you go for your love of a specific car culture? For Aquilla, he's going to the extremes. Armed with Irezumi on his arms, the Honolulu, Hawaii resident has been quite fascinated with Japanese car culture. So much so that his slammed Subaru BRZ embodies not just one but three subcultures – and it looks as controversial as it sounds.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford's Latest Special Edition GT Reminds Ferrari Who's Boss

Every gearhead who loves an underdog story will know the legendary tale of how Ford took Ferrari to the cleaners at the famous 24 Hours of Le Mans race in 1966. This historical event was famously captured in the recent film Ford v Ferrari, and the star of the show was of course the original Ford GT. A massive amount of research and development went into the first GT car, and Alan Martin Racing's ultra-light prototype cars led the way for what would become one of the best known, and most loved American race cars of all time. Last year we teased the Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition, and now it's making its first public appearance at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show.
CARS
Motorious

1958 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster Aged Like Wine

This car may seem old on the outside but this vehicle is a time capsule of history. Mercedes is the pinnacle of German luxury and racing as the brand was a dominating force on the early European racing circuit. The image of zipping these lightweight German Gullwings and Convertibles through the winding turns of the Nurburgring with a ton of power and performance at your fingertips is one that we all dream of at some point or another. While many enthusiasts like to focus on the Gullwing models because of their unique design, it truly is the convertible vehicles that provide a truly exhilarating driving experience. Letting the top down on one of these sleek sports cars and ripping through the mountains of Germany is an incredible experience because you might as well be driving an airplane from the early days of automotive racing with the windows down. This particular car is the perfect personification of that insane performance pedigree.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
MotorBiscuit

The Fastest Electric Car in the World Has a 0-60 MPH Time of Under 2 Seconds and Isn’t a Tesla

Not that long ago, EVs and other eco-friendly cars had a persistent stereotype about them. Thanks to the Toyota Prius hybrid, many people thought an EV would be slow and weak. However, this stereotype has been broken down and destroyed in recent years. Nowadays, there are a lot of high-performance EVs on the market, but surprisingly, the fastest electric car in the world isn’t a Tesla.
CARS
Motorious

1966 Oldsmobile Toronado Was The First American FWD Car Since The ‘30s

This insane car was the first of its kind as it combines high horsepower with fwd and classic style. Oldsmobile is an incredibly famous automobile manufacturer in the United States because of its reputation for building outstanding luxury muscle cars in the 1960s and 1970s. These vehicles mainly consisted of the 442, Starfire, and Delmont 88, but one vehicle doesn't get nearly enough attention in modern automotive culture. This incredible muscle car machine was a sleek racing-inspired luxury vehicle with a ton of power provided by a big V8 engine. Without a doubt, these things changed the automotive world when they rolled off the production line. So what is this incredible machine that we're ranting and raving about?
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2023 Porsche 911 Carrera Convertible Receiving Slick New Styling

The 992 generation Porsche 911 range is due for its mid-life update. It might sound hard to believe that the 992 is already a few years old. And like every previous generation, Porsche continues to evolve its signature model. Earlier this month, our spy photographers caught the refreshed 992 911 Carrera coupe out doing cold-weather testing and now the convertible body style has been spotted doing the same.
CARS
Robb Report

Thousands of Porsches, Lamborghinis and Bentleys Are Stuck on a Burning Cargo Ship in the Atlantic

Click here to read the full article. This isn’t isn’t the kind of burning rubber any sport car lover wants to see. Thousands of vehicles, including some made by Porsche, Lamborghini and Bentley, are trapped onboard an abandoned and burning cargo ship that’s currently floating in the mid-Atlantic Ocean, according to news reports from around the globe. A 656 foot-long ship named The Felicity Ace issued a distress signal on Wednesday after reporting that a fire had broken out on one of its cargo decks, according to the Associated Press. The ship, which had been en route to Rhode Island after leaving...
CARS
Motorious

1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing Fetches $6.8 Million

Any time a Gullwing is up for sale people get worked up. That’s understandable considering it’s one of the most graceful, majestic cars ever made. Even if you’re not a fan of Mercedes-Benz, you likely have admired these from a distance. When you combine that with a compelling provenance, the result is aggressive bidding. That fueled the $6.8 million paid by one individual at the RM Sotheby’s event in Arizona.
BUYING CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Tested: 1986 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.3-16

From the March 1986 issue of Car and Driver. Mercedes-Benz is back in the hot-rod business. After a few years of abstention due to the energy crisis, the emissions onslaught, and the belief that the United States suffered from an irreversible ennui that had drained its interest in fast cars, the Benz boys are hot. They are bowling into 1986 with five models capable of well over 130 mph, including this tough little 190.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Ford Ranger Raptor, Mercedes-Benz AMG C63, Morgan Super 3: This Week's Top Photos

The new Ford Ranger Raptor was revealed this week, and it's even better than we had expected. The high-performance mid-size pickup truck is due on sale in the U.S. in 2023, packing a 10-speed automatic, full-time four-wheel-drive system, and 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 power. Also revealed this week was a new...
CARS
motor1.com

Mercedes-AMG C63 saloon and estate spied with less camo

This batch of spy shots shows two examples of the next-gen Mercedes-AMG C63 saloon and the estate variant. These cars are the first time we are seeing the performance variant without camouflage on the A-pillars, roof, and doors. The models appear to be wearing the production-spec lights, and the camouflage...
CARS
Motor1.com

Final Ferrari Cavalcade Anniversary Car Might Just Be The Prettiest

Ferrari is rounding off its attractive collection of special liveries created to mark 10 years of the Cavalcade with a 296 GTB. Dressed to impress in Argento Siracusa, the fifth and final design is compatible with four other models beyond the plug-in hybrid V6 supercar. The company's Tailor Made division took inspiration from the 2014 edition of the tour during which owners headed to beautiful Sicily, the biggest island in the Mediterranean Sea.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Volkswagen Amarok, Ford Ranger Sibling, Spied Testing In Detroit

Back in June of 2020, Ford and Volkswagen signed off on a landmark partnership agreement that will result in the creation of a number of joint projects, including future Ford EVs riding on VW’s MEB platform and a variety of vans and pickups including the next-gen Transit Connect, which is essentially a rebadged Volkswagen Caddy, as well as the next-gen VW Transporter van, which will be built by Ford, and the 2022 Volkswagen Amarok, which is based on the recently-revealed next-gen Ford Ranger. Now, Ford Authority spies have spotted a 2022 Volkswagen Amarok prototype out driving around for the very first time in the Metro Detroit area.
DETROIT, MI
FOXBusiness

Ford CEO Farley cracking down hard on $3.6 billion dealer markups

Jim Farley isn't having it. During the automaker's earnings call Thursday night, the Ford CEO reiterated his commitment to eliminate the "unreasonable markups" some dealers have been charging amid the shortage of new vehicles. Ford's head of sales, Andrew Frick, had previously sent a letter to dealers in January warning...
BUSINESS
Road & Track

Dealers Added an Average of $728 to Every New Car's MSRP in 2021

The bottom line is the bottom line, so the Cadillac Escalade is the hottest new vehicle on the U.S. market. According to research from Edmunds, the average transaction price (ATP) for Caddy’s big, big SUV is an astonishing $106,226—which is $3169 over the average Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $103,057. And for the longer wheelbase Escalade ESV that ATP number jumps to a mind-boggling $120,340 on an average MSRP of $103,143. That’s $17,197 over sticker—and every penny of that is pure dealer mark-up.
BUYING CARS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

83K+
Followers
128K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy