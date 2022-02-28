ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Sinn Fein Stormont leader calls for expulsion of Russian diplomats

By Rebecca Black
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J0Q2I_0eRIZdOc00

Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader has called for the expulsion of Russian diplomats from London and Dublin over the invasion of Ukraine .

Michelle O’Neill also urged the European Union to take greater sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s regime, describing a “global threat to us all”.

The former deputy first minister said she had been “deeply saddened and troubled” by recent events and hit out at the “misery and total devastation being directed at the people of Ukraine”.

Ukrainians living in Northern Ireland staged an anti-war demonstration at Belfast City Hall on Friday, while others are fundraising to send aid.

Speaking in the Northern Ireland Assembly on Monday, Ms O’Neill described Russian actions as a “brutal attack on Ukrainian sovereignty, international law and democracy”.

She called for all the Stormont parties to unite to condemn the leadership of Mr Putin and to extend solidarity to the people of Ukraine.

Ms O’Neill called for more sanctions to “force a complete withdrawal of Russian military forces”, saying the current measures are not deterring the attack.

The apologists for Putin based in London and Dublin should be expelled today, and without delay

Michelle O'Neill

“The EU must act and must impose sanctions on such a scale where there can be no doubt that Putin and his oligarch supporters will pay a huge price for choosing the course of military conflict over dialogue and diplomacy,” she told MLAs.

“Those Russian diplomats, the apologists for Putin based in London and Dublin, should be expelled today, and without delay.

“There must be zero visa restrictions on those refugees forced to leave their homeland of Ukraine to come to these islands, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson must ensure, like Dublin has done, safe and seamless entry so families can be reunited on humanitarian grounds, and without conditions applied.”

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley commended the bravery of the citizens of Ukraine.

“The light of democracy burns bright in their hearts, minds and soul. I can only begin to comprehend the huge pain and suffering inflicted upon many of them,” he said.

He described a friend living in Kyiv with her husband and children as “worried sick”, and said his heart and admiration is with the Ukrainian people determined to fight for their homeland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hPPpL_0eRIZdOc00

“We must stand up to Vladimir Putin because Putin has all the hallmarks of a 21st century Adolf Hitler… unless the West wakes up and realises that if Putin is to be contained they must do so in a united way,” he said.

“The West must stand united and take on Russia with all its might both economically and through other means.”

SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole condemned the actions of Mr Putin and “his gangster regime” as “totally unacceptable” and accused them of committing war crimes.

“For far too long his regime has undermined democracy across the democratic world,” he told MLAs.

He paid tribute to the courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people, and urged a ramping up of the humanitarian response and the waiving of visa requirements for Ukrainian citizens by the UK.

“As a proud European I stand in solidarity today with my fellow Europeans in Ukraine as they deal with the murderous gangster regime of Vladimir Putin,” he said.

Alliance MLA Andrew Muir described Mr Putin as a “most evil man” and a “thug”.

He urged a “full and generous humanitarian response” from the UK, saying: “The duty is now upon us all to act and act now.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Adolf Hitler
Washington Post

Fox News’s Jennifer Griffin fully loses her patience with Fox’s Ukraine punditry

Among the many times in which punditry can go very wrong, few rank as high as wartime. And nothing demonstrates that better than some corners of Fox News right now. Tucker Carlson has spent years suggesting maybe Vladimir Putin isn’t a bad guy. Several of its hosts wagered that the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine was manufactured to distract from the Biden administration’s domestic political issues — right before Russia actually invaded. A number of its pundits and hosts have seen their statements on issues like sanctions contradicted by the network’s actual reporting on the situation.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Sinn Fein Stormont#Russian#The European Union#Eu#Ukrainians
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
The Independent

‘Putin won’t know who to hit back’: Sean Hannity wants Nato to secretly bomb Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity wants Nato countries to bomb a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian troops that is rapidly approaching the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, even though experts — and Vladimir Putin — warn that such a strike could cause a dramatic escalation and even touch off nuclear war.“If we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don’t know, maybe some smart country, maybe Nato might take some of their fighter jets, or maybe they can use some drone strikes, and take out the whole damn convoy,” Hannity said. “Then nobody takes credit for it, then...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russian soldiers being fired while invading Ukraine

In a video circulating on social media on Thursday, a Russian soldier appeared to claim he and other soldiers deployed in Ukraine were being ordered by their superiors to sign papers retroactively firing them in what may be a move to deny their involvement in the invasion. The Moscow-based Conflict...
MILITARY
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

533K+
Followers
181K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy