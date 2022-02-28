ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Agent Willie McKay helped Emiliano Sala by arranging doomed flight, inquest told

By Rod Minchin
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n7qyC_0eRIZTWE00

A football agent has claimed he organised the doomed private charter flight for top striker Emiliano Sala because he knew the player’s new Premier League club would not pay for it, an inquest heard.

Willie McKay was involved in brokering the transfer of the Argentinian striker from Ligue 1 side Nantes to Cardiff City for £15 million in January 2019.

Sala died alongside David Ibbotson , 59, when their Piper Malibu aircraft crashed into the English Channel close to Alderney on 21 January 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20dVG7_0eRIZTWE00

The 28-year-old was returning to Wales from France having gone back to Nantes to say goodbye to his former teammates in flights organised by Mr McKay.

Giving evidence, Mr McKay claimed he stepped in to arrange the return flights because a junior official at Cardiff City was “too scared” to ask senior club management to help.

Mr McKay told the inquest in Bournemouth he had no recollection of discussing the costs of the flights or that they would cost “a couple of grand”.

He was barred at the time from acting as an agent in the transfer in his own right because he was an undischarged bankrupt, but was working for his son Mark’s firm, who were representing Nantes.

Mr McKay said Callum Davies, Cardiff City’s player liaison officer, was “perplexed” at the decision by the club and chief executive Ken Choo not to arrange it.

He phoned pilot David Henderson to arrange the outward flight on January 18 and the return three days later. Mr Henderson then hired Mr Ibbotson, as he was unavailable.

“I have used David Henderson for 14 years and he had never let me down. David Henderson was a top, top pilot and flew in the RAF and flew planes all round the world,” Mr McKay said.

“The most important thing was to help Emi.

“I knew Callum was perplexed by Ken Choo and Cardiff who had not arranged it.

“Callum knew what the answer was going to be. I just felt that Callum was too scared to ask – that was my feeling.”

Mr McKay said the flights were organised over a drink in the bar of a Cardiff hotel where Mr Sala was staying during the transfer.

The inquest also heard from Mr Davies who said he first met Mr McKay and his son Mark when he flew with then club manager Neil Warnock to watch Mr Sala play for Nantes ahead of the transfer.

Mr Davies told the court: “Willie McKay asked me about the plans to get him back to Nantes and I said I would have to speak to the club.

“Willie said, ‘We can sort’, and I said how much would that cost and he said a couple of grand. I wasn’t a responsible enough person to confirm any of this in terms of private travel.

“The only option I would consider would be a commercial flight.

“I didn’t want to treat Emiliano Sala any different to any other player despite the amount of money we were spending on him.”

Mr Davies said he sent details of commercial flights to Mr Sala, but the footballer later confirmed Mr McKay had made the arrangements.

He denied he was “too fearful” to ask Cardiff City to organise the charter flights.

Matthew Reeve, representing the family of Mr Sala, asked Mr Davies whether anyone at Cardiff City, including Mr Warnock, had warned him of Willie McKay’s “untrustworthiness”.

“I cannot recall any specific examples,” he replied.

Mr Davies said that he had seen Mr McKay very upset and angry during an under 23s match at Cardiff City, in which his son Jack was playing, because he had not been invited into the directors’ box.

Mr Reeve asked: “Did he say, ‘This f****** deal not going to happen. Come on Mark, let’s go.’

“Did he say, ‘I am going to drive Sala to West Ham’.”

Mr Davies replied: “Yes. He was upset and angry and not being treated fairly by the club on that occasion.

“There were media reports linking Emiliano to other Premier League clubs and he would potentially scupper the deal.”

Mr Reeve asked: “Did he say, ‘Unless Ken Choo speaks to him it’s off. I’ve spent £50,000 on private flights for this deal. F****** waste of my time’.”

Mr Davies replied: “He did yes.”

The inquest has heard Mr Sala was overcome by toxic levels of carbon monoxide poisoning prior to dying from severe head and chest injuries consistent with a plane crash.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Emiliano Sala suffered ‘severe’ carbon monoxide poisoning before he died in plane crash, inquest hears

Blood tests have revealed that top footballer Emiliano Sala had been overcome by carbon monoxide poisoning prior to his death in a plane crash, an inquest heard.The Argentina-born striker was 28-years-old when a private plane he was travelling on between France and Wales crashed.The plane crashed into the English Channel, close to Guernsey, on the evening of 21 January 2019.Sala was joining then English Premier League club Cardiff City in a £15 million transfer from French Ligue 1 side Nantes.The Piper Malibu aircraft left Nantes airport at 7.15pm for Cardiff but radar contact was lost at 8.15pm near Guernsey.The aircraft...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Football agent involved in Emiliano Sala's deal from Nantes to Cardiff rejects claims by the coroner he should have checked the plane's safety before tragic crash killed the footballer... as the thought 'never crossed my mind'

A football agent who organised the flight in which footballer Emiliano Sala was killed has rejected suggestions by a coroner that he should have asked about the safety of the aircraft and the identity of the pilot. Willie McKay was challenged by Dorset senior coroner Rachael Griffin about why he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emiliano Sala
Person
Neil Warnock
BBC

Emiliano Sala flight organiser denies distress call ban

The businessman who illegally organised the fatal flight for footballer Emiliano Sala has denied discouraging the pilot from making distress calls. The Argentine striker died alongside pilot David Ibbotson, 59, when their Piper Malibu crashed in January 2019. The 28-year-old had been flying to Wales from France to join Cardiff...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Tomos Williams admits Wales face ‘big task’ against France in Six Nations

Wales scrum-half Tomos Williams accepts that France are a team with “threats all across the park” ahead of their Six Nations trip to Cardiff.Les Bleus are two wins away from landing a first Six Nations title and Grand Slam since 2010.Wales – at the Principality Stadium next Friday night – and then England in Paris eight days later are France’s two final opponents.Although Wales have won four of their last five Six Nations home games against the unbeaten tournament leaders, current form suggests they face a Herculean task.France have reeled off six successive victories this season, with New Zealand and...
WORLD
The Independent

Liverpool’s defensive heart building a platform for quadruple ambitions

Trent Alexander-Arnold had posted a tweet with a simple yet assertive message. “No Entry,” it read, accompanied by an image of his goalline clearance to deny a dink from Pablo Fornals.“Our aim, first and foremost, is to keep a clean sheet,” the right-back said in the aftermath of Liverpool’s taxing 1-0 victory over West Ham. “We’ve been able to do that well over the last few weeks especially, but we want to make sure we keep it going.”Naturally, a team that possesses the explosive artillery of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino will be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardiff City#Inquest#Premier League#Argentinian#Piper Malibu#Undischarged
The Independent

Christian Eriksen says things getting easier every day during Brentford return

Christian Eriksen admits every day gets easier after he marked his full debut for Brentford with a maiden win at his new club.The Denmark playmaker was handed a first start since June 12 – when he suffered a cardiac arrest playing for his country at the Euros – away to Norwich on Saturday and helped the promoted side clinch a vital 3-1 victory.It put further distance between Brentford and the relegation zone while it was another step in the right direction for the former Tottenham attacker, who has made a remarkable comeback since he “died for five minutes” at Parken...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City need to sign a striker, admits Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has reiterated his belief that Manchester City need to sign a striker despite his side sitting top of the Premier League without one.City will on Sunday face Cristiano Ronaldo, the veteran forward who came close to joining Guardiola’s side in the summer before instead making a stunning return to rivals Manchester United.That came after City had fallen short in attempts to land Harry Kane from Tottenham, and attention has now turned to joining the race to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland this summer.“I think the club needs a striker, definitely,” Guardiola said. “You say we play fantastically well...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Frank Lampard fears for Ashley Cole as Everton prepare for Tottenham trip

Everton manager Frank Lampard does not expect a friendly welcome from Tottenham’s fans as a former Chelsea player – but he believes it will be worse for assistant coach Ashley Cole.Rivalries will be renewed on Monday night when Lampard and former Arsenal defender Cole arrive in north London.It is nothing Lampard cannot cope with, however.“I don’t expect a good reception – but speaking to Ashley Cole he expects a worse reception than me!” he said.“It’s all good fun, I always enjoyed the battles with Tottenham as a Chelsea player and West Ham player before that.“But it’s not part of my...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

533K+
Followers
181K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy