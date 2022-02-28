ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

California trucker ‘freedom convoy’ headed to DC disbands after one day when only five rigs reach second stop

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VzbNw_0eRIZPzK00

A convoy of truckers who were heading from California to Washington DC for Joe Biden ’s State of the Union (SOTU) address have been told to find another protest fleet after theirs fell apart before its first stop.

Organisers of the “US Freedom Convoy” - which had been expecting up to 2,000 truckers prior to its departure from Los Angeles on Friday - disbanded the caravan and cancelled all associated rallies on Saturday after only five rigs arrived in Las Vegas.

“To prevent another rally without our truckers - our team will not be moving thru Salt Lake City and Denver,” organisers wrote in an update following the disappointing turnout in Sin City.

Truckers were instead urged to join The People’s Convoy, a more than 100-strong force that departed California for the US capital the same day and has amassed nearly $1m in donations.

The caravans are among many so called “freedom convoys” that are travelling to Washington DC to rally on the National Mall on Tuesday against Mr Biden and his administration’s stance on Covid – among other criticisms of the right.

In a Facebook post , the American “freedom convoy” admitted “only five” trucks had arrived in Las Vegas, after setting out on the planned 10-stop journey from California.

That forced its organisers to call off the convoy, which appeared to be inspired by the Canadian “freedom convoy” that blockaded three border crossings between Canada and the US earlier this month.

The convoy was able to occupy downtown Ottawa for almost a month in opposition to Canada’s Covid mandates before federal law enforcement were called in to end the stand off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jWgXf_0eRIZPzK00

The US “freedom convoy” organisers, who were allegedly accepting refunds from those who had donated to their cause, said “to prevent another rally without our truckers— our team will not be moving thru SLC and Denver”.

“There is a much larger convoy called The Peoples Convoy, that will near the Kansas and St Louis routes we had planned previously by the morning of February 28th,” the post continued.

“We are focusing on our goal of unity. Follow them! We appreciate everyone who donated towards the truckers”.

The news caused a mixed reaction among followers and members of the “freedom convoy”, as The New York Times reported, with one writing on Facebook that they were “pretty hurt by all this”.

“I spent days trying to coordinate a rally in support of our truckers,” wrote one Facebook user. “I have three tiny kids and work a full-time job and stretched myself thin then made myself look so stupid. I’m pretty hurt by all this.

Another argued: “I think all of the convoys merging together will have a much bigger impact than several smaller convoys. The bigger, the better”.

While the Californian convoy was forced to disband more than 36 hours drive away from the US Capitol, the so called “people’s convoy” has seen more success in attracting recruits.

It does however remain unclear how many truckers will turn up on Tuesday.

The Pentagon has already approved 7,000 National Guard troops for Tuesday, when Mr Biden will be speaking from the House chamber.

Capitol police are also working to to “prevent any disruption to the important work of Congress,” US Capitol police chief Tom Manger said last week.

Reuters reported that fencing has also been installed around the Capitol – in light of the disruption caused by Canada’s “freedom convoy” and 6 January 2021’s riot.

Comments / 3195

Tony Manning
5d ago

Something amazing Is going on in the world. The world is becoming United behind Ukraine. Even Switzerland is on board Which has never happened ever. And Americans all they can do is squabble about left and right The same arguments they've been having for 8 years now. People are dying for their freedom and people here Are being petty.

Reply(230)
875
Ex Democom
5d ago

United States citizens are so busy tearing at each other's throats they can't get together for a common goal. We're doomed if we don't figure it out. Soon.

Reply(153)
815
Brad Thomas
5d ago

really the news media are scared of the truckers thats heading to DC the last time i looked at it there was 8 miles long abd growing on their way

Reply(242)
395
Related
The Independent

‘People’s Convoy’ trucks crash in Oklahoma on their way to Washington DC

Several trucks involved in the "People's Convoy" – the American answer to Canada's "Freedom Convoy" – were involved in a crash on their way to protest in Washington DC. The drivers are largely right-wing critics of the Joe Biden administration who oppose vaccine mandates. State troopers in Oklahoma had to shut down the Will Rogers Turnpike for a half an hour on Sunday after two semis and two pickup trucks were involved in a crash, according to ABC 8.The incident happened around 5.30pm. Troops confirmed there were injuries but would not provide further detail. The trucks left Adelanto, California...
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

This Will Be America’s Largest State in 2040

In 1960, according to the Census Bureau, New York state was the largest in America, based on population, at 16,782,304. That was up 13.2% over the 1950 figure. It was inevitable that New York would lose its position. Over the same period, California’s population rose 48.5% to 15,717,204 and would continue to surge. Florida barely […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Ricky Schroder calls on American truckers to ‘shut down’ Washington amid Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests

Ricky Schroder has called upon American truckers to "shut down" Washington over COVID-19 restrictions. The actor, who praised Canada’s "Freedom Convoy" truckers, took to Instagram on Thursday and recorded a lengthy video of himself for his nearly 70K followers. The 51-year-old is seen sitting outside beside a fire while reading the Bible and analyzing its teachings.
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
California State
The Independent

Capitol rioter tells judge he lost a six-figure job, his retirement and his credit rating

A Capitol rioter has told a judge that he lost his six-figure job, his retirement, and his credit rating after taking part in the insurrection. Richard Barnard appeared in court on Friday for his sentencing hearing after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.“There’s nothing the court can do to me that will come even close to what I’ve lost,” Barnard told the judge, according to Politico. Barnard entered the Capitol on 6 January alongside fellow Texan and Marine Corps veteran Jeffrey Witcher, who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of...
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

People's Convoy reroutes after Arizona sees up to a foot of snow - but truckers insist they'll still arrive on schedule this Friday in DC as they take their COVID mandate protest to the White House

Scores of truckers making an 11-day cross-country trek from California to Washington, D.C., in an effort to protest COVID-19 restrictions were forced to reroute their drive after being delayed due to inclement weather in Arizona. The People's Convoy, reportedly comprised of two dozen semi-trucks and about 100 other vehicles, made...
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

Capitol rioter who texted 'they want a fight let's have it' is rewarded with far shorter sentence for testifying to January 6 committee: Jailed for just 28 days instead of six months prosecutors requested

A Capitol rioter has been granted leniency by a judge who cited his cooperation with the House January 6 committee in sentencing him to just 28 in prison. Robert Schornak, 39, of Michigan was sentenced on Friday by Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the US District Court for the District of Columbia, who praised him for speaking to the select committee.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
The Independent

Truckers headed to Washington DC want ‘justice’ for Ashli Babbitt who was killed taking part in Capitol riot

One of several proposed US trucker convoys – inspired by Canada's "Freedom Convoy" – will reportedly travel to Washington DC to make numerous demands, including "justice" for Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt, who was killed while trying to breach the Capitol. PennLive reports that the convoy is being organised by Bob Bulos, who owns a towing business near Scranton, Pennsylvania. Mr Bulos said they want "justice for Ashli" and listed numerous other complaints with the government, including Critical Race Theory, foreign oil imports, and pandemic restrictions. He said that he and his convoy "are going to let our voices be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Us Capitol#Dc#State Of The Union#The People S Convoy#American#Canadian#The Peoples Convoy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
AOL Corp

New poll: 55% of Americans say nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court is not 'important'

With President Biden set to announce a nominee to replace the retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer by the end of February, most Americans now say they’re lukewarm about his promise to pick a Black woman for the first time in U.S. history, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll — while also saying the top three Black women on Biden’s shortlist are “qualified” to sit on the court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FodorsTravel

Black Women Are Leaving the United States in Record Numbers—Here’s Why

After barely getting out alive, there was no way I was continuing medical treatment in the United States. I know too well why Black women feel unsafe in America. The most insignificant parts of any other woman’s week become nexus events forcing Black women into a corner, where we decide if we should risk it all to save ourselves. Many of us cross oceans to find refuge because the resources meant to “help” us in our own country turn into weapons used against us.
SOCIETY
The Independent

The Independent

533K+
Followers
181K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy