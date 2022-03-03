ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

‘We cannot play against the backdrop of this murderous invasion’: The artists cancelling Russia shows over the Ukraine conflict

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3utOTH_0eRIYqWC00

Russia ’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted outrage and condemnation across the globe, with many world leaders announcing sanctions in response.

While most of the official government sanctions in the UK, US and elsewhere are economic, the war has also prompted a backlash within the arts world.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the preliminary cultural sanctions announced in response to the violence in Ukraine...

In the world of theatre, New York City’s Metropolitan Opera has said that it will cease working with performers and companies that support or are supported by Vladimir Putin .

In a statement released on Sunday (27 February), the Met Opera’s general manager Peter Gelb said that the new policy would be instated “until the invasion and killing has been stopped, order has been restored and restitutions have been made”.

According to the New York Times , the new policy will likely mean that the Met’s partnership with Moscow’s Bolshoi Theatre is coming to an end. The two companies have a five-year agreement involving co-operative productions, with several joint shows for next season already scheduled to play.

Russian conductor Valery Gergiev, 68, was dropped by his management company the same day, due to his ties to Putin.

Munich-based Marcus Felsner has represented the acclaimed conductor since 2020. In a statement, he said: “In light of the criminal war waged by the Russian regime against the democratic and independent nation of Ukraine, and against the European open society as a whole, it has become impossible for us, and clearly unwelcome, to defend the interests of Maestro Gergiev.”

Last week, London’s Royal Opera House also announced that it was abandoning plans for a Bolshoi residency this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DTBF3_0eRIYqWC00

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia has also cancelled a number of planned UK tour dates. Promotion company Raymond Gubbay Limited announced that the tour was being abandoned “due to the current shocking circumstances unfolding in Ukraine”.

A number of venues around the UK have also announced they are cancelling planned visits from touring Russian companies.

The Ukranian Film Academy has called for an international boycott of Russian cinema . In a plea to global film institutions and professionals, the institution called for international festivals to ban Russian films from their line-up and for producers to terminate any dealings with businesses connected to the Russian Federation.

Warner Bros, Sony Pictures and Disney are among the studios to pull forthcoming film releases from Russia, with the Pixar animation Turning Red , supervillain thriller Morbius and The Batman all being withdrawn ahead of their planned release dates .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LAqYl_0eRIYqWC00

The European Film Academy has given its support to the boycott, announcing on Tuesday 1 March that Russian movies would be excluded from the European Film Awards 2022 in December.

The Eurovision Song Contest has announced that Russia will be banned from performing at the 2022 competition .

“The decision reflects concern that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year’s contest would bring the competition into disrepute,” said the European Broadcasting Union in a statement.

The decision constituted something of a U-turn, with the ceremony’s organisers previously being met with a barrage of criticism for announcing that they had no plans to prevent Russia from taking part, despite being urged by Ukraine ’s public broadcaster.

Individual music artists have also boycotted performances in Russia, including Green Day, who announced on Instagram on Sunday that they were cancelling a planned Moscow gig .

“With heavy hearts, in light of current events we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show in Moscow at Spartak Stadium,” they wrote.

“We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it’s much bigger than that. But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future. Refunds available at the point of purchase. Stay safe.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QfUra_0eRIYqWC00

Other music artists including Imagine Dragons, Franz Ferdinand, Louis Tomlinson, AJR and Oxxxymiron have also cancelled their concerts in Russia.

“Much as we hate to disappoint our Russian fans, and we know they do not support this war, we cannot play against the backdrop of this murderous invasion,” Alt-J tweeted.

“We pray for the people of Ukraine, we call on president Putin to end the war and hope to return to Russia one day under a different regime.”

“We are sad to announce that we will be cancelling our upcoming show in Russia,” AJR wrote in a tweet on Friday (25 February). “Thank you to our Russian fans who oppose their country’s unprovoked and criminal behavior. Our hearts are with the people of Ukraine. At this point, the best thing you can do is share ACCURATE info.”

Russian rapper Oxxxymiron added that he can’t “perform while Russian missiles fall on Ukraine”.

“[I am] postponing six of my major gigs in Moscow and St Petersburg indefinitely,” he said in a video.

Posting to Instagram, Muse frontman Matt Bellamy praised Russians “willing to stand up to their corrupt government”, as well as the people of Ukraine “fighting for their right to live free and in peace”.

Follow the latest updates on the Ukraine-Russia crisis here .

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Matt Bellamy
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#A Place For Us#Art#Performing Arts#Metropolitan Opera#The Met Opera#The New York Times#Russian
Telegraph

Watch: Russian saboteur plot in Kyiv ends in deadly hail of bullets

Mobile phone footage showing a lethal ambush on a Russian truck in Kyiv was posted on social media within moments of it happening on Friday. Three soldiers, said to be Russians disguised as Ukrainians, lay dead at the end of a fierce gun battle that lasted for more than two minutes. The footage was filmed by civilians from flats overlooking the scene.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Russia
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin Humiliated After 100+ Diplomats Walk Out of Lavrov Speech Justifying Ukraine Invasion

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was ready to justify the invasion of Ukraine to a top UN human-rights forum on Tuesday—but was left humiliated when more than a hundred diplomats abruptly walked out. Lavrov was speaking to the UN Human Rights Council remotely after canceling his planned in-person appearance at the forum in Geneva. However, Reuters reported that dozens of diplomats from the European Union, the United States, and Britain walked out en masse when Lavrov started speaking. Austrian representative Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger posted a video of the walkout and wrote: “This morning in the UN Human Rights Council more than 140 diplomats refused to listen to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s futile attempt to justify unacceptable military aggression.” The diplomats reportedly stood outside the meeting holding a Ukrainian flag.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

536K+
Followers
183K+
Post
251M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy