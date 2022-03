As drug overdoses reach a record-setting high nationally, several neighborhood leaders in D.C. are urging officials to take immediate action. The Health Alliance Network, a D.C.-based health equity group, along with doctors, community leaders, and peer recovery specialists, developed a list of demands that they hope can be solutions to the surging opioid epidemic. The list calls for a 24-hour recovery center East of the River, where residents are most impacted by the opioid crisis. They’re also calling on the city to enhance its partnerships with pharmacies, and create a more streamlined and comprehensive care model from treatment to long-term recovery.

HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO