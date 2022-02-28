ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protester graffitis ‘murder’ in bright red paint outside Russian embassy in DC

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1chsGG_0eRIYTPb00

The word “murder” was removed from outside the Russian embassy in Washington DC after it was graffitied during an anti-war demonstration.

Almost a hundred people turned up to protest in front of the Russian embassy within hours of Moscow ’s war on Kyiv on Thursday, when the word “murder” was painted in red.

An individual allegedly sprayed the word “murder” in front of the embassy building, with images on social media showing DC police at the scene.

Among those who took part in the DC demonstration were Ukrainian-Americans, as well as those calling for Russia to rollback from the country.

As NBC News4 Washington and others reported on Thursday, DC police were assisted by members of the US Secret Service.

The suspect was arrested for defacing property, and no further details were available.

Russian and Ukrainian forces have now been engaged in fighting for five days, with no clear estimates on the number of dead for both sides, who held talks on Monday.

It follows severe financial sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States, the European Union, Canada and the UK.

The measures are designed to hurt Moscow and force an end to the conflict, which was launched without any Ukrainian provocation – and to the surprise of many members of the international community.

World leaders have been calling on Russian president Vladimir Putin to stop his assault, with threats of further sanctions expected without a cease fire.

The UK and its European allies have meanwhile sent lethal and non-lethal weaponry to Ukraine, from where more than 500,000 people have now fled.

