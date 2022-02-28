ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Nationwide payments down: Online banking service suffers outage

By Andrew Griffin
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SxhST_0eRIYBll00

Nationwide ’s payment system appears to have broken, leaving customers unable to see money coming into or leaving their account.

The building society confirmed on Twitter that the problems were the result of a technical issue, and that the payments were delayed in showing up. They should eventually show as normal, it confirmed.

“We’re sorry, due to a technical issue some incoming and outgoing payments are delayed at the moment. If you’ve made a Faster payment, there’s no need to resend it. Standing orders, Direct Debits & cards are working normally,” it wrote on Twitter.

“We’re working hard to resolve this issue and apologise for any inconvenience caused. No member will be left out of pocket as a result of this issue and all associated Nationwide fees and charges will be refunded. All other services are working normally.”

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

SSI: Social Security & SSI payment schedule

Many payments for SSI and Social Security have already been made for the month of February, so some can expect payments soon in March. The last check for Social Security went out on Wednesday, Feb. 23. The fourth Wednesday of the month is for anyone who has a birthday between...
PERSONAL FINANCE
KTEN.com

Best Online Banks in 2022

Online banks offer low fees, exceptional interest rates and 24/7 mobile access. Whether you’re looking to take your banking suite completely virtual, or just want your savings to earn the best online rate, we’ve got you covered with these top picks. We chose them based on a methodology that prioritized low fees, high APYs and a great digital experience. We determined Ally Bank is the best online bank for checking and/or savings accounts.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Banking#Nationwide#Direct Debits Cards
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: When you’ll get your $1,657 payment

Millions of Americans will see their Social Security payment worth an average of $1,657 in just a couple of days. Anyone collecting these benefits has seen the 5.9% COLA increase in their check. This began Jan. 1, after being announced in Oct. amid high rates of rapid inflation. The 5.9%...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: When will my refund be direct deposited?

Millions of Americans are preparing their tax returns in hopes of receiving their refund from the IRS in a timely fashion. The IRS struggled to get refunds out to Americans in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, and this year they’re hoping to return to normal. Deadlines were...
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

SSI & SSDI, how to get both and receive up to $1,261

Disabled Americans have various options for getting income when it comes to their disability. Some collect both SSI and SSDI. SSI is Supplemental Security Income and SSDI is Social Security Disability Insurance. Both benefits increased this year when the COLA rose by 5.9% following inflation. The Social Security Administration runs...
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

Food stamps: Major changes for SNAP benefits

There a millions of Americans who use food stamps each month, and they can expect major changes to their benefits during the month of February. The program works at most grocery and convenience stores and gives discounts on food. You’ll need to meet specific requirements to qualify for food stamps....
ADVOCACY
The Independent

The Independent

533K+
Followers
181K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy