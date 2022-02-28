Nationwide payments down: Online banking service suffers outage

Nationwide ’s payment system appears to have broken, leaving customers unable to see money coming into or leaving their account.

The building society confirmed on Twitter that the problems were the result of a technical issue, and that the payments were delayed in showing up. They should eventually show as normal, it confirmed.

“We’re sorry, due to a technical issue some incoming and outgoing payments are delayed at the moment. If you’ve made a Faster payment, there’s no need to resend it. Standing orders, Direct Debits & cards are working normally,” it wrote on Twitter.

“We’re working hard to resolve this issue and apologise for any inconvenience caused. No member will be left out of pocket as a result of this issue and all associated Nationwide fees and charges will be refunded. All other services are working normally.”