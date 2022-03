Minnesota is a diverse and rapidly growing state. Our education system should match that reality. However, when it comes down to the numbers, we see that the demographics of those teaching our students do not reflect that of our diverse student population. Students of color make up 37 percent of our K-12 schools while our teachers of color make up just 7 percent of the teacher population. This disparity is alarming and one of the many key barriers preventing the State from closing the major opportunity gaps that we see in our schools.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO