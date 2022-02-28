ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

CANNIBAL CORPSE ‘HAMMER-SMASHES FACES’ IN BALTIMORE

By H81R Staff
Highway 81 Revisited
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeath metal icons Cannibal Corpse recently kicked off its long-awaited headlining tour of the states and stopped at Baltimore Soundstage Feb. 20. Of course, I had to check them out. I couldn’t help myself. One word basically sums up this show…brutal. Cannibal Corpse is a must-see live act...

