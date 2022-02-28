ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Final Morbius Trailer: Jared Leto's Marvel Vampire Fights Urge to Feed

toofab.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJared Leto's Dr. Michael Morbius is left with a brutal choice --...

toofab.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBAL Radio

"Let's build the future together": See Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in trailer to AppleTV+ series 'WeCrashed'

Fellow Oscar winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway star and executive-produce AppleTV+'s limited series WeCrashed, a trailer for which just dropped. Based on the hit Wondery podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, Leto plays Israeli entrepreneur Adam Neumann, who turned the office sharing company WeWork into a $47 billion empire -- until its equally dramatic fall.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Morbius Director compares Jared Leto character to “anti-hero” Wolverine

After the recent multiverse collision in Spider-Man: No Way Home, we’re hardly short on Spider-Man villains. But another one is set to take centre stage in the standalone Sony movie Morbius. However, according to Daniel Espinosa, who is directing the thriller movie, Morbius is more than a villain. In...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Harris
Person
Tyrese Gibson
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Matt Smith
Person
Michael Keaton
epicstream.com

Jared Leto Teases Michael Keaton's Mystery Role in Morbius

Marvel Cinematic Studios is continuously crafting a bigger universe for Marvel, especially for the Spiderman franchise. From Tom Hardy's Venom, another brewing addition is Jared Leto's Morbius. After last year's release of Morbius' first teaser, we spotted a former Spiderman: Homecoming villain, Michael Keaton's The Vulture that instantly speculates a possible connection to Tom Holland's Peter Parker.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Film Star
The Independent

Tom Hanks to finally explain why he fired Band of Brothers actor for having ‘dead eyes’

Tom Hanks will finally explain his reasoning for firing actor Connor Ratliff from a role in Band of Brothers.Ratfliff claims that Hanks fired him from a small role on the 2001 HBO miniseries after saying he had “dead eyes”.The actor, who currently stars in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, was replaced at the last moment, and has been attempting to get to the bottom of Hanks’ reasoning ever since.The story became the source of a podcast, titled Dead Eyes, which has featured guests including Seth Rogen, Jon Hamm and Hank’s own son, Colin Hanks.In an unexpected move, Ratfliff has now...
CELEBRITIES
GeekyGadgets

Morbius film starring Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona

Over weekend Sony Pictures Entertainment has released a new quick teaser trailer for the new Morbius film starring Jared Leto that will be premiering in theatre screens worldwide of April 1, 2021. Check out the new vinaigrette released this week and the original Morbius trailer unveiled last November 2021. Sony Entertainment will be releasing a new trailer for the Morbius film today and as soon as it is released we will keep you up to speed as always.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
purewow.com

Zendaya Looks Like an Intergalactic Princess in New Instagram Shots

We may have to wait a while before the next Dune movie arrives, but Zendaya is making sure to serve us plenty of space-themed fashion in the meantime. The Euphoria actress just shared a slideshow of photos and a behind-the-scenes video taken from her W Magazine cover story. The shoot, titled "Future Human," was led by Dune director Denis Villeneuve, and Zendaya's outfits certainly fit the otherworldly theme.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After Reconciliation Rumors, Jason Momoa Opens Up About Separation and Asks For 'Privacy' In New Post With The Kids

Being a famous actor is a dream for many, but there are definitely some downsides to having this type of notoriety. This is particularly true when it comes to celebrity couples, and the fallout from very public breakups. Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are going through such an ordeal right now, making headlines for their split. And after reconciliation rumors, Momoa opens up about the separation, and asks for privacy in a new post.
RELATIONSHIPS
Radar Online.com

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Becoming Officially Single By Going On A Date With Pete Davidson, 'Furious' Over Kanye's Threatening Music Video

Kim Kardashian is celebrating becoming legally single from Kanye West by reportedly taking Pete Davidson on a romantic date night in Beverly Hills. Kim, who is reported to be "furious" with Kanye after his disturbing music video release depicting Davidson being buried alive, has removed the name West from all of her socials and is ready to be seen publicly romantic with her arm candy comedian.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Ryan Reynolds' Heartbreaking Announcement—I 'Feel Like A Different Person'

When we look at Ryan Reynolds, we see a confident, successful, and funny actor (you only have to look at his Twitter exchanges with 34-year-old wife Blake Lively to see that he is just as funny off-screen as he is on) with a gorgeous wife and three beautiful daughters, James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2. However, the 45-year-old Deadpool star just confessed that all isn’t as it seems, as he said on CBS Sunday Mornings that deep down, he is struggling with severe anxiety; and has been for most of his life!
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Aunjanue Ellis on ‘King Richard,’ Working with Will Smith and How She Still Can’t Believe She’s an Oscar Nominee

Click here to read the full article. Aunjanue Ellis was content being a journeywoman actor in the business and providing for her family — but now the acclaim is pouring in. And yes, that includes an Oscar nomination for her role as Oracene ‘Brandy’ Williams in Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard.” On the latest episode of the award-winning Variety Awards Circuit Podcast, we talk to Ellis about what it feels like to now be an Academy Award nominated actress, which she still can’t say out loud. She discusses her experience with working with double Oscar-nominee Will Smith (for best picture and...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy