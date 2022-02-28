ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyler Murray's Agent Releases Statement On QB's Future With Cardinals

By Jason Hall
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray 's agent, Eric Burkhardt , released a lengthy statement amid reports of his client's unrest with the organization.

In the statement addressed to Cardinals fans, Burkhardt confirms Murray "absolutely wants to be your long term QB" and "desperately wants to win the Super Bowl," but claimed "it is now simply up to the Cardinals to decide if they prioritize" signing him to a contract extension.

NFL Network 's Adam Schefter shared the statement from Burkhardt on his verified Twitter account Monday (February 28) morning, which confirmed that he and his client "sent a detailed contract proposal to the organization."

"Looking ahead, Kyler believes that in order to consistently compete for championships, and ultimately deliver the valley their first super Bowl in 33+ years, there needs to be long term stability for both the organization and himself to overtly communicate Kyler's desire to be the Cardinals long term QB," Burkhardt wrote.

Murray's future has been a topic of discussion throughout the Cardinals' offseason following a cryptic move in which he deleted all photos and references to the organization from his verified Instagram account, leading to reports of his displeasure with the team.

The former Heisman Trophy winner will enter his fourth season in 2022 and is still playing on his rookie contract, with Arizona expected to pick up his $5.5 million option.

