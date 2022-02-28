ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Woman Gets Pregnant While Already Pregnant, Gives Birth To Siblings

By Dave Basner
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rylHa_0eRIW65H00
Photo: Kennedy News and Media

Many people believe that women can't get conceive while already pregnant, and for the most part that's true, but it turns out that it is not always the case. In fact, one California mom, pregnant with a little girl, recently wound up getting pregnant with another baby.

Her name is Odalis and she told The Daily Mail that a few months after tragically suffering a miscarriage, she and her husband Antonio found out that she was pregnant again. Then, when she went to the doctor for her first scan, she got even more exciting news - that she was going to have two babies ... but they weren't twins .

Odalis detailed the story, explaining how she had to go in for the scan without Antonio, due to COVID restrictions. Because of her earlier miscarriage, she was incredibly nervous they would find something wrong. The 25-year-old said:

"The doctor comes in and I'm trying to mentally prepare myself for anything and when she found the first baby and the heartbeat I was crying with so much happiness. And then she started going back and forth and I was wondering why - my mind just went to the worst-case scenario because of the traumatic experience that we had. That's when she told me that she had found another baby that also had a heartbeat. I was just crying with happiness. I felt like the first baby that we had lost was in the room with me and saying it was going to be ok."

That's when they let her know the craziest part - the babies were actually conceived five days apart. It's a phenomenon that only occurs in 0.3% of pregnancies and is so rare that some health professionals don't even believe it truly happens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Jdi4_0eRIW65H00
Photo: Kennedy News and Media

It was a scary pregnancy for Odalis. She said, "It was pretty terrifying throughout my whole pregnancy not knowing if that was going to be the outcome again. Hoping for the best but knowing there's always a possibility that things might not go as planned."

Her official due date was set by splitting the difference of the due dates of each of the babies, and on August 10, both children arrived safely. It was two little girls, Lilio , who weighed 6lb, 12oz, and Imelda , who weighed 7lb, 3oz. Odalis stated, "I feel like it's some sort of miracle that I experienced this double pregnancy. Because of our first experience, it made everything during this pregnancy feel so much more special and magical. Just how easy I was able to conceive, and knowing that I had two babies, I just felt like there was so much light after such a dark place. It was the best surprise ever."

As for her babies, even though they aren't twins , she admitted that they look so alike she and Antonio occasionally mix them up, revealing, "Antonio will have a baby for an hour and be like 'Oh Lilo' this and that and I'm like, 'You have Imelda,' and he will be like, 'What?' and I'm just there laughing because he was like, 'Oh my God for a whole hour I thought I had Lilo.'"

Comments / 21

Kelley
4d ago

that's called fraternal twins my daughter is having twins and they are into different sacs. she didn't get pregnant twice two eggs dropped the month she got pregnant

Reply(1)
2
Related
People

Twin Sisters Who Had First Babies With Twin Husbands at Same Time 'Debating' if They'll Have More Kids

Every day is "Twosday" for a Virginia family made up of two identical twin sisters, their husbands — who are identical twin brothers — and their two toddlers. Sisters Brittany and Briana tied the knot with Josh and Jeremy Salyers in a joint ceremony at the 2018 Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio — where they had first met a year prior, PEOPLE previously reported. Two years later, the sisters announced that they were both expecting.
TWINSBURG, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Shreveport Magazine

Teacher forced to quit her job after she was caught on a hidden camera saying “those conservative Christians… they need to die … they need to get COVID and die”

The middle school teacher reportedly resigned her post at school, after comments she believed to be making privately on school grounds ended up on social media and forced her to quit her job. The teacher was reportedly having a conversation with two other colleagues in a school hallway when she reportedly said: “Conservative Christians need to get COVID and die.”
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Daily Mail#Covid
Daily Fort Worth

Fully vaccinated woman who struggled with fertility for years dies of Covid-19 just weeks after giving birth

More than a year since the Covid-19 vaccines were rolled out for emergency use, the country’s top health officials are still having hard times to convince a decent number of pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Although many women are still skeptical about the vaccines, a decent number of them are Covid-19 vaccinated meaning they are significantly protected from the virus.
TEXAS STATE
Cosmopolitan

Pregnant woman goes viral after catching the moment her bump 'drops' on TikTok

A pregnant woman, known as Nabs, has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a video of her baby bump 'dropping' in a pretty darn magical clip. In the upload, which has now been viewed over 5 million times, the expectant mother is standing to one side and stroking her bump, which can be seen moving lower – something which can be a sign that your body is gearing up for birth.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Motherly

These photos from a trans father’s home birth are stunning 😍

The moment a new baby enters the world changes everything for the adults and siblings who have spent nine months waiting to meet their little one. It's a beautiful, emotional moment that many families are choosing to document with birth photography. During his fourth pregnancy, one transgender father decided to...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Shreveport Magazine

3-year-old boy is battling COVID-19 after he apparently contracted the virus while at the hospital for a different medical issue

The 3-year-old boy allegedly contracted the Coronavirus while at the hospital for a different medical issue. His mom took him to the ER after he reportedly aspirated a small piece of an apple which triggered an asthma attack. The boy tested positive for COVID-19, rhinovirus and adenovirus in addition to pneumonia and bacterial infections in his lungs two days after being brought to the hospital.
PUBLIC HEALTH
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
KIDS
iheart.com

Mom Shamed For Giving Daughter Food With Offensive Message Hidden In It

Most moms and dads find parenting incredibly rewarding, but even the best parents can find raising children challenging. When times are tough, especially with younger kids, it can be difficult for mothers and fathers to express exactly how they are feeling. Well one frustrated mother found a creative way to vent to her young child, and she shared video of it on TikTok.
KIDS
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

145K+
Followers
15K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy