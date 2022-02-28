ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telluride, CO

'Seinfeld' Star Sells Mansion Fit for a King

By TK Sanders
 2 days ago
Jerry Seinfeld, co-creator of the hit television series Seinfeld, sold his magnificent Telluride, Colorado, ski chalet mansion for $14 million. He and his wife, Jessica, purchased the property in 2007 for $7.55 million.

The pair tried to offload the mountain retreat for $18.25 in 2011 during a boom in the local market, but ultimately kept it until present day. The 12,260-square-foot ranch-style property sits on 27 acres and has 11 bedrooms, 11 full bathrooms, and two half baths. The deal closed just slightly under the asking price of $14.95 million.

Jerry, 67, and Jessica, 50, will also sell many of the home’s lavish furnishings in the deal, according to sources. The home, itself, features a vaulted main room with a stone surround fireplace, an updated kitchen with beautiful wood counters, and multiple dining spots. The property also has a gym, a yoga studio, and a four-car garage. Visitors can also enjoy a private hiking trail system meandering throughout the property.

Details on the Mansion

After purchasing the main house — constructed in 1991 — the Seinfelds also bought a neighboring guest house for $2.3 million. The property’s caretaker has been living in the guest house.

The couple used the house as a getaway from New York City where they make their home near Central Park. They also have three children, Sascha, 20, Julian, 18, and Shepherd, 15, who are older now and won’t help fill up the ski chalet as much anymore. Add in the country’s hottest real estate market in history and you’ve got a recipe for a quick, profitable sale.

Listing agent Bill Fandel of Compass said last year of the decision to sell: “Recognizing the strong demand for properties, they felt this was a good time.”

One of the property’s main features is the massive floor-to-ceiling windows that pour in plenty of natural light and stunning views.

“After the Seinfelds purchased the property, they did a remodel and re-imagined the whole place,” Fandel also said. The updated look likely helped the home sell relatively quickly, considering its price range.

Fandel also said that Telluride and other high-end ski resort towns are experiencing bidding wars for property at the moment. The result is record-breaking prices.

Seinfeld can afford the mansion thanks to an illustrious career in comedy

Tom Cruise listed his nearby home for $39.5 million last year. And down the street from the Seinfelds, director Barry Sonnenfeld closed on the sale of his own $13 million property. Not to mention the littany of smaller, less expensive (but still gorgeous) chalets up for sale in the million-dollar price range.

Jerry Seinfeld enjoys a net worth close to $950 million thanks to his hit sitcom from the 90s, as well as his stand-up comedy and recent specials for Netflix. The comedian signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in 2016 that included a couple comedy specials and his latest project, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

