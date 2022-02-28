Buccaneers To Play Regular Season Game in Munich, Germany

TAMPA -- For the first time ever, the NFL will play a regular season game in Germany, and the Buccaneers are one of the teams involved.

The NFL says the Bucs will play a game at FC Bayern Munchen soccer stadium during the 2022 season. Dates and opponents won't be known until the full schedule is released later this year.

It's the Bucs' fourth international game. Their previous three matchups were played in London.

Green Bay, Arizona, Jacksonville and New Orleans will also play games outside the US this coming season. The Jaguars have been playing regularly in London as a revenue generator.

Last year, the NFL assigned international territories to teams, with the Bucs getting Germany.

