2022 schedule: The Giants could play in London this year

First, let me say Barkley should be traded at this point. No premium RB is worth the contract they command. Now let’s look at Barkley’s success vs struggles. In 2018, Barkley had a hell of a rookie year with Eli Manning as his QB. The Giants weren’t great, but Eli used Barkley the way a good QB should. The dump offs to Barkley got him in space to do his magic. Fast forward to 2019, Daniel Jones quickly becomes QB, and Barkley is no longer utilized properly. Make all the excuses you want, but 3 years now Daniel Jones has been Barkley’s QB and has failed to get him in space. Leaving Barkley to try and make up for it by putting the weight of the offense on his shoulders and heading into injuries. We all know how this works out for most RBs when they aren’t utilized the right way and become overworked. Add in that we went from having a veteran QB calling out defenses to Daniel Jones who is clueless out there.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO