2022 NFL Scouting Combine: Crashers to Watch

It’s time for the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine as the best prospects in college football descend on Indianapolis to be evaluated by all 32 teams ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Players have been gathering at LucasOil Stadium all this week for meetings and interviews. But Thursday marks the start of onfield workouts this week as fans will get a chance to tune in and watch players participate in the 40-yard dash, bench press, position drills and more in front of NFL scouts. Which prospects will stand out? Who will be this year’s combine star? We’ll find out this week as coverage comes to TV via NFL Network from Thursday to Sunday. Fans without cable can also stream this week’s coverage via Sling and fuboTV, which have free trials.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO