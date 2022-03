The Premier League is back in action on Saturday. Current Records: Southampton 8-7-11; Aston Villa 9-13-3 Aston Villa will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Southampton. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Villa Park. Both clubs seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO