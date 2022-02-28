Euphoria Fans Are Distraught Over The Heartbreaking Death In Season 2's Finale

Things are heating up in a major way on How I Met Your Father. In Episode 8, those “who is the father” theories took a massive shift as one of the characters seemed to cement himself as the only true option to be Sophie’s (Hilary Duff) soulmate. And honestly, it’s hard to imagine anyone else being revealed as the father now, but then again, with a second season already confirmed, there’s a lot more romantic ups and downs in store for Sophie. Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers for How I Met Your Father Season 1, Episode 8. So, is Jesse (Christopher Lowell) going to end up as the father on How I Met Your Father? He finally kissed Sophie, so their whole will-they-won’t-they vibe is finally over, and he’s been the obvious choice from the start.
