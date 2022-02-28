ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Euphoria Fans Are Distraught Over The Heartbreaking Death In Season 2's Finale

Elite Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuphoria fans went into Season 2’s final episode incredibly worried for...

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney on Cassie's future after season two finale

Euphoria fans were not ready for season two's chaotic final episode, which saw Cassie having a very public fall out with her sister Lexi, before having a physical fight with Maddy. Now, Cosmopolitan UK cover star Sydney Sweeney has opened up about filming Cassie's final scenes, while also sharing her predictions for season three.
TV SERIES
Connecticut Post

‘Euphoria’s’ Angus Cloud Unpacks That Season 2 Finale: ‘Pretty Sad, Right?’

Angus Cloud’s Fezco has had quite the journey this season of “Euphoria.” The sophomore season of the Sam Levinson show for HBO saw Fez picking up the pieces after his brother Ashtray (Javon Walton) killed drug dealer Mouse (Meeko Gattuso) with a hammer to the head. Following a frightening (and naked) encounter with soft-spoken drug lord Laurie (Martha Kelly), Fez took in heroin addict Faye (Chloe Cherry), the girlfriend of Mouse’s associate Custer (Tyler Chase).
TV SERIES
Distractify

'Euphoria' Season 2 Finale Recap: There's Plenty of Hurt and Hope (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of HBO's Euphoria. We don't know about you, but we already miss Euphoria. The long-awaited second season of HBO's hit teen drama came and went in the snap of a finger, and we can't help but wish there were more jaw-dropping events for us to witness. Though we'll have to wait a bit longer for the next chapter, we're pretty satisfied with how things ended in the Season 2 finale.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Euphoria#Arsenal#Swat#Ashtray
WHAS 11

'Euphoria' Season 2 Finale: Eric Dane on Cal's Demise and Working With Jacob Elordi (Exclusive)

After an epic meltdown that ended with him walking out on his family, Cal (Eric Dane) hasn’t been seen on Euphoria since episode 4. However, that all changed during a chaotic and shocking season 2 finale, when he’s unexpectedly confronted by his son Nate (Jacob Elordi) and given one more chance to explain himself. While speaking with ET’s Denny Directo, Dane breaks down what happened to Cal, talks about working with Elordi and addresses a fan theory involving Elliot (Dominic Fike).
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Elite Daily

Twitter Is Predicting The Next Bachelor After Clayton's Hometown Dates

Hometown dates are always a welcome opportunity to get to know the contestants and their families better. When Serene Russell took Bachelor Clayton Echard home to meet her family, Bachelor Nation fans took to Twitter to sing the praises of Serene’s brother Roland and put in their vote for him to be the next Bachelor.
TV & VIDEOS
9News

'Euphoria' Season 2 Finale: Javon Walton on Ashtray's Shootout and Changes to the Ending (Exclusive)

After an intense season, Euphoria wrapped up season 2 with a shocking finale that saw the demise of several major characters, including teenage drug dealer Ashtray (Javon Walton). The 15-year-old star, who has played Fezco’s (Angus Cloud) younger adopted brother since season 1, opens up to ET’s Denny Directo about the bloody end to his story, who originally was supposed to die, his feelings about the Fexi romance and beating up co-star Eric Dane earlier in the season.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Um, We Need To Talk About Fezco's Fate After The Euphoria Season 2 Finale

Euphoria Season 2 spent a lot of time focused on Fezco’s world, beginning with the backstory of Ashtray’s arrival. But ever since Mouse’s murder in the premiere episode, fans have been worried that things could go sideways at any minute. With Faye taking up residence and Custer warning her that the cops were sniffing around, Fez’s stable life looked ready to be rocked. So was Fezco offed in the Euphoria Season 2 finale? The truth may be worse than if he did.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Here's how fans reacted to the devastating 1883 season finale

Fans of 1883 were left a blubbering mess this weekend after the finale of the show's inaugural season dropped on Paramount Plus. Based on early reactions, many of them acclaimed the show for the way they were able to handle such heartbreaking moments and neatly wrap the season in a bow.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Euphoria finale talking points: Season two’s final episode seesaws between high-paced thriller and teary drama, with added plot holes

It’s here. The Euphoria season two finale – a moment we’ve anticipated with dread and excitement – has finally arrived. And it feels appropriate that this concluding chapter is bittersweet, both in quality and plot.As with any episode of Sam Levinson’s high-stakes high-school drama, there is a lot going on. The first half feels dedicated to fulfilling the firework theatrics and brawls promised by last week’s cliffhanger. Meanwhile, the second half is calmer and more interested in hitting the show’s emotional buttons. But while the tears were certainly flowing, the mind was left boggling at where exactly this leaves...
TV SERIES
Distractify

Here's How 'Euphoria' Fans Reacted After Hearing That Season 3 Isn't Coming Until 2024

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Euphoria. It's been announced that the third season of Euphoria won't be landing on HBO until 2024. Fans of the show are pretty angry with creator Sam Levinson. The season finale wasn't as epic as fans were hoping it might be, as too many questions were left unanswered. What's next for Maddy and Cassie's friendship? Is Nate going to face any repercussions for his actions? What's going on with Kat's webcam hustle?
TV SERIES
purewow.com

‘Euphoria’ Won't Return Until 2024 (Which Means Fans Will Have to Wait After That Shocking Season 2 Finale)

Sorry, Euphoria fans. It sounds like we're going to have to wait a good while before we'll be reunited with the teens of East Highland. At the beginning of February, it was announced that the popular drama series had been renewed for a third season, generating excitement amongst followers of the series. However, last night, as the season 2 finale premiered, it was revealed that Euphoria won't return until 2024.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

HIMYF Gave Fans The Kiss Everyone's Been Craving, And It May Confirm The Father

Things are heating up in a major way on How I Met Your Father. In Episode 8, those “who is the father” theories took a massive shift as one of the characters seemed to cement himself as the only true option to be Sophie’s (Hilary Duff) soulmate. And honestly, it’s hard to imagine anyone else being revealed as the father now, but then again, with a second season already confirmed, there’s a lot more romantic ups and downs in store for Sophie. Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers for How I Met Your Father Season 1, Episode 8. So, is Jesse (Christopher Lowell) going to end up as the father on How I Met Your Father? He finally kissed Sophie, so their whole will-they-won’t-they vibe is finally over, and he’s been the obvious choice from the start.
TV SERIES
Boston Globe

6 takeaways from the ‘Euphoria’ season 2 finale

“Euphoria” just wrapped the final episode of its second season, and for a show that consistently shocks its fanbase, some viewers may have considered the finale rather ... tame. But that’s not to say nothing happened in episode 8, titled “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a...
TV SERIES
PopSugar

Still Processing the Intense "Euphoria" Season 2 Finale? Here's a Recap

If you're still trying to process the season two "Euphoria" finale, you're not alone. Season two has more downs than ups, with most characters enduring even tougher hardships than season one. The finale gathers all of the turmoil from the previous seven episodes into one explosive, heartbreaking, and life-changing conclusion that will keep me on my toes until I get to check in on the characters once season three premieres (albeit, ages from now in 2024). If you haven't watched the finale yet, do yourself a favor and stop reading now, because there are spoilers ahead that you won't be able to unread. If you need a refresher on the finale and the status of our beloved "Euphoria" family, keep reading to see where this season leaves them.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

The Intense High School Experience Seen In Euphoria Reminds Me Of My Own

Trigger Warning: This piece contains descriptions and true accounts of alcohol and drug use. If you think being forced to lick fentanyl off a knife by a drug dealer, as Rue has to in Season 1 of Euphoria, is a far-fetched depiction of high school, allow me to rid you of that opinion faster than Jules flushed Rue’s stash down the toilet. Having lived out my own version of Euphoria High School, I can confirm what happens in the show is real.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy