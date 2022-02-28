Euphoria Fans Are Distraught Over The Heartbreaking Death In Season 2's Finale

If you're still trying to process the season two "Euphoria" finale, you're not alone. Season two has more downs than ups, with most characters enduring even tougher hardships than season one. The finale gathers all of the turmoil from the previous seven episodes into one explosive, heartbreaking, and life-changing conclusion that will keep me on my toes until I get to check in on the characters once season three premieres (albeit, ages from now in 2024). If you haven't watched the finale yet, do yourself a favor and stop reading now, because there are spoilers ahead that you won't be able to unread. If you need a refresher on the finale and the status of our beloved "Euphoria" family, keep reading to see where this season leaves them.

