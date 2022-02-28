Woman carrying her 1-year-old hit by vehicle

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Families are still reeling from the crash that killed a mother and her seven-year-old daughter in Nanakuli over the weekend. The driver suspected of causing it has been arrested for driving under the influence. The victim’s families say drastic changes are needed. Enough is enough! That is the message from the victims’ […]

