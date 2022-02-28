ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Target to pay workers a starting wage of up to $24 an hour

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OFMto_0eRIPmz300

NEW YORK (AP) — Workers at Target stores and distribution centers in places like New York, where competition for finding and hiring staff is the fiercest, could see starting wages as high as $24 an hour this year.

The Minneapolis-based discount retailer said Monday that it will adopt minimum wages that range from $15 to $24 an hour, with the highest pay going to hires in the most competitive markets. It currently pays a universal starting wage of $15 an hour.

The new starting wage range is part of a company plan to spend an additional $300 million on its labor force this year that will also include broader, faster access to health care coverage for its hourly workers

“The market has changed,” said Target CEO Brian Cornell in an interview with The Associated Press. ”We want to continue to have an industry-leading position.”

Target set a new marker for the retail industry back in 2017 when it announced it would increase hourly wages to $15 by 2020. But U.S. labor-market dynamics have changed during the pandemic, with many employers facing severe worker shortages . And many of Target’s rivals are now paying a minimum of $15 per hour or more.

Target, which has roughly 1,900 stores and 350,000 employees in the U.S., noted that the turnover rate among its employees is now actually lower than before the pandemic. The retailer also said that it was able to exceed its goal of hiring 100,000 seasonal workers at its stores and 30,000 in its supply chain network across the country throughout the 2021 holiday season. But Target realized it needs to have an even more localized approach to wages. It said it is still doing its analysis and declined to name the areas that will be getting the highest starting wage.

Target lifting mask requirement for employees, customers

When Target first announced in 2017 it would pay $15 an hour by 2020, it was one of the first major retailers to do so. But during the pandemic, a number of rivals like Best Buy followed suit, with some surpassing Target. Costco raised its minimum hourly wages for workers from $16 to $17 last fall. Amazon’s starting wage is $15 per hour, and the e-commerce giant’s nationwide average starting wage for jobs in transportation and fulfillment is $18 an hour.

Walmart remains a laggard: Last fall, it boosted its minimum wage to $12, from the $11 hourly base it established in 2018. Walmart also raised the hourly wages for more than 565,000 store workers by at least a dollar.

Many retailers say they’re struggling to find workers. According to a recent survey of more than 100 major retailers with annual revenues between $500 million to more than $20 billion, 96% said they’re having trouble finding store employees. The survey conducted by global consulting firm Korn Ferry in January also found that 88% said it was difficult to find distribution-center workers.

That demand for workers has steadily pushed up wages, particularly for lower-income workers. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, pay among the poorest one-quarter of workers jumped 5.8% in January, compared with a year ago. That is double the gains for the highest-paid one-quarter.

In January, average pay for retail workers, excluding managers, jumped 7.1% from a year earlier to $19.24 an hour. That’s faster than pre-pandemic gains. In January 2020, pay for retail workers rose 4.2% from the previous year. In January 2017, it rose just 1.7% from the previous year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Tackling the labor shortage in the energy sector

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (Nexstar) — It’s no secret – there’s a labor shortage in the energy sector. Here in the Permian Basin, it’s even more pronounced as a large number of energy sector jobs are scattered locally. Willie Taylor, Permian Basin Workforce Board CEO, says the current job market is an applicant’s market. This means, […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Local
Texas Business
Odessa, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minimum Wages#Target Stores#Nexstar#Ap#The Associated Press
ABC Big 2 News

Cornyn, Republicans introduce ban on U.S. purchase of Russian oil

WASHINGTON (Nexstar)- U.S. Senator John Cornyn today released the following statement after joining a group of Republican colleagues to introduce legislation that would ban the United States from purchasing Russian oil in response to its invasion of Ukraine, a sovereign democracy: “There is absolutely no reason for a country as resource-rich as the United States to […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC Big 2 News

CDC says suicides peaked in 2018

Confirmed suicides across the U.S. peaked in 2018 with more than 48,000 deaths, but declined in 2019 and 2020, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
HEALTH
ABC Big 2 News

Don’t damage your pipes with these products

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – We typically don’t think much about the types of soaps or detergents we use and how they might affect our plumbing. Here are a list of items that you might use as part of your daily or weekly routines and how they can damage your plumbing. What do you use to […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Costco
ABC Big 2 News

AAA: Gas prices soar, price of crude at 11-year high

TEXAS (Nexstar)- The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.38 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is 17 cents more than from this day last week and is 92 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas […]
TEXAS STATE
ABC Big 2 News

Governor Abbott extends Emergency SNAP Benefits

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission are providing more than $310 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of March. According to the Governor’s news release, the allotments are expected to help more than 1.5 million Texas households. “Thank […]
TEXAS STATE
ABC Big 2 News

Hays students donate thousands of items to local veterans

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Hays STEAM Academy students gave back to local veterans in a big way Thursday. The students, as part of a community service project, gathered more than 6,000 comfort care items for the VA clinic. The items were collected specifically for homeless veterans.  The Permian Basin chapter of the National Red Cross was […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Suicide rate drops by 3% amid pandemic

(Nexstar)- The Centers for Disease Control has released its most recent data related to suicide, and according to this data, the suicide rate went down for the second consecutive year. In 2020, there were 45,979 suicide deaths; in 2019 there were 47,511 suicide deaths, a decrease of 1,532 deaths. From 2019 to 2020 the overall national […]
MENTAL HEALTH
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
777K+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy