Ten Hochman: MLB owners and Commissioner Rob Manfred are unreasonable and the reason baseball is stalled

Games will be canceled to begin the season because Major League Baseball has been unable to negotiate an agreement to terminate the current lockout. According to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, the first two series of the season have been canceled, and politician Bernie Sanders is furious. Bernie Sanders took to...
DUNEDIN — The schedule says the New York Yankees are in town, and game time is approaching. The outdoor seating area at Bauser’s bar says otherwise. With a soft breeze blowing across the patio, the place is strangely quiet on Thursday afternoon. For the moment, it’s just a lot of empty stools, three regulars and the unmistakable pang of something lost.
In today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman answers reader questions, including some about the Blues, college hoops, Sega Genesis and Jose Oquendo. And, as always, Hochman picks a random St. Louis Cards card out of the hat.
At some point soon Major League Baseball and the MLB Players' Association will get back to the table and continuing working toward a new collective bargaining agreement. The first two regular season series have already been lost to the owner-initiated lockout. At 93 days and counting, this is the second longest work stoppage in baseball history behind the 1994-95 players' strike (232 days).
(WXYZ) — The Kalamazoo Growlers announced they have banned MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred for life amid the MLB lockout, which is approaching its 100th day.. In a statement, the team said Manfred is not committed to using fun to make a difference, and that he and the team owners have only shown an interest in money and not providing for players or fans.
