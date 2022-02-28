Construction underway for $145 million affordable housing development in Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. (KYW Newsradio) — Work has begun on a massive new affordable housing development in Camden, thanks to $145 million in public and private funding.

Ablett Village is the city’s oldest public housing development, and the money is being spent to revitalize and build new homes for hundreds of families. Some will be townhomes in Cramer Hill, where Mayor Vic Carstarphen grew up.

“It’s phenomenal for our residents, for our youth that’s going to grow up in an environment that’s going to change their mindset, and brings confidence that people care enough to build a community where they can thrive in,” he said.

Carstarphen thanked Congressman Donald Norcross and The Michaels Organization for helping secure the funding for this project. He noted that the group has continuously invested in the city and its changing lives.

The first phase of development, Cramer Hill Family, will add 75 townhome-style affordable homes to three different sites. The next three phases add another 350 homes.

It will take about a year to finish the job.