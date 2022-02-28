ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Construction underway for $145 million affordable housing development in Camden

By Mike Dougherty
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CY8ds_0eRIOVXH00

CAMDEN, N.J. (KYW Newsradio) — Work has begun on a massive new affordable housing development in Camden, thanks to $145 million in public and private funding.

Ablett Village is the city’s oldest public housing development, and the money is being spent to revitalize and build new homes for hundreds of families. Some will be townhomes in Cramer Hill, where Mayor Vic Carstarphen grew up.

“It’s phenomenal for our residents, for our youth that’s going to grow up in an environment that’s going to change their mindset, and brings confidence that people care enough to build a community where they can thrive in,” he said.

Carstarphen thanked Congressman Donald Norcross and The Michaels Organization for helping secure the funding for this project. He noted that the group has continuously invested in the city and its changing lives.

The first phase of development, Cramer Hill Family, will add 75 townhome-style affordable homes to three different sites. The next three phases add another 350 homes.

It will take about a year to finish the job.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camden, NJ
Camden, NJ
Government
Camden, NJ
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Norcross
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy