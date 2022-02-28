ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Man slams feces in woman’s face at Bronx subway station: NYPD

By Lauren Cook
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QNAwA_0eRINrnM00

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man used a bag of human feces to attack a woman at a Bronx subway station last week, police said Monday.

The incident happened on the southbound platform of the East 241st Street subway station on Feb. 21 around 5:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 43-year-old victim was sitting on a bench when the suspect walked by and suddenly struck her in the face and back with human feces, authorities said. Police did not say whether the victim needed medical attention at the scene.

The man then fled the station. The NYPD on Monday released photos of the suspect.

The incident comes amid a string of high-profile subway assaults in the last few months, which prompted Mayor Eric Adams to roll out a new subway safety plan earlier this week, which includes increased enforcement of MTA rules and new homeless outreach teams .

On Sunday, police announced the arrest of a man who they said kicked a woman down the stairs of a subway station in Queens and repeatedly hit her in the head with a hammer. The victims suffered a fractured skull and brain bleeding, police said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler man arrested after alleged attempt to kidnap ex, leading police on car chase

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler police arrested a man early Saturday morning after he allegedly attempted to kidnap his ex-wife from the Super 1 Foods near Gentry Parkway and Beckham Avenue before leading officers on a vehicle pursuit. According to Tyler PD spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Adrian Perez, was apparently thwarted […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Canton suspects wanted for attempted ATM theft

CANTON, Texas (KETK) — Van Zandt County authorities are currently searching for multiple suspects that allegedly attempted to steal an ATM at the First State Bank of Ben Wheeler in Canton early Saturday morning. Officials reported that the attempted robbery occurred at approximately 5:15 a.m. Saturday morning. However, the suspects were already gone upon the […]
CANTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview police looking for missing 45-year-old woman

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department is looking for a missing woman. 45-year-old Barbara Alexander is approximately 5’6″ tall, weighs 195 lbs and has black hair and blue eyes. Alexander was last seen on Friday at 10:00 a.m. near the 2000 block of South High Street in Longview. She was wearing a burgundy […]
LONGVIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
KETK / FOX51 News

UPDATE: Tyler teen located after being declared missing

UPDATE – The Tyler Police sent an update shortly after their initial release, stating that the missing child has been located and is with his parents. _______________________ TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Police Department is searching for a missing child who was last seen walking at approximately 3:15 p.m. today at Grand Avenue and […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler man accused of hitting woman with car in Fuzzy’s parking lot

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was arrested early Friday morning and accused of hitting a woman and another vehicle with his car. 25-year-old Devonte Crawford-Milton was taken into custody by the Smith County Sheriff’s Department for outstanding warrants. According to Tyler PD, Crawford-Milton was allegedly driving recklessly and struck another car along with […]
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#The Bronx#Human Feces#Nexstar Media Inc
KETK / FOX51 News

Police: Texas homeowner shoots, kills intruder

HOUSTON (KETK) – A Texas homeowner shot and killed an intruder early Thursday morning, according to Houston police. Our NBC affiliate KPRC reported that the shooting was in a neighborhood in the southwest portion of the city just after 1 a.m. Police stated that the homeowner was asleep on the second floor when he heard […]
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MTA
KETK / FOX51 News

1 injured, vehicles damaged after shooting in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured and several vehicles were damaged after a shooting in Longview. On Thursday, March 3, around 12:25 p.m. Longview Police officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2000 block of South High Street. When officers arrived, they found several vehicles that had been shot, police said. […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Three arrested at Bass Pro Shop after sting operation

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three men accused of trying to sell drugs to an FBI informant were arrested at the Bass Pro Shop parking lot in Harlingen. One of the men later admitted that his wife was a law enforcement officer. Florentino Treviño, Jonathan Macias and Jesus Zuniga were arrested on March 2. According to […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Repeat felon sentenced to 65 years for gas pump skimming

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Houston man was sentenced to 65 years in prison on Wednesday in Smith County after being found guilty in a gas pump skimming scam. 33-year-old Yoelvis Herrera was sentenced after a three-day trial in front of 114th District Court Judge Austin Jackson. On December 4, 2019, detectives with the financial […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

One injured after shooting at Longview sports bar

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured in a shooting at a Longview sports bar on Thursday. Around 11:36 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the parking lot of the Lodge Sports Bar and Billiards located at 501 North Spur 63. When officers arrived, they learned the victim of the shooting left […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Nacogdoches Police Department helps sergeant, wife battling cancer

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas community came together to help one of their own. Nacogdoches Police Department’s Terry Singleton and his wife Donnan have been battling cancer at the same time. “We’ve experienced this before with them and it came back, unfortunately,” said Justin Walsh the president of the Police Association and Nacogdoches […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas man dead after crashing into back of 18-wheeler

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – A Carthage man was killed Thursday morning when his car crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler. A preliminary report from DPS said that 34-year-old David Crooks was driving northwest on Highway 149 west of Carthage at 11 a.m. Crooks’ 1985 Chevrolet Silverado was coming over the top of the hill […]
CARTHAGE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
943K+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy