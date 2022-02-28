‘NCIS’: Brian Dietzen Previews Danger in Real Time in Episode He Co-Wrote

Warning: spoilers are ahead for the latest episode of NCIS Season 19, called "The Helpers." NCIS returned from its break with an emotional hour for Jimmy Palmer, as his impromptu "Take Your Daughter To Work Day" turned into a near-death experience after exposure to a deadly biotoxin. Luckily, both Jimmy and Kasie survived, and Victoria didn't have to say goodbye to her dad so soon after the death of her mom. The episode revisited Breena's death, however, when Jimmy dreamed about her while unconscious due to the toxin for an emotional (albeit imaginary) reunion. Actor Brian Dietzen explained how he helped make it happen.

