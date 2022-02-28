ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
History makers, red carpet romance and living legends! What happened at the SAG Awards...

By Bang Showbiz
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistory was made at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on...

ETOnline.com

Selena Gomez Stuns on Red Carpet at First SAG Awards

Selena Gomez hit the red carpet at the 2022 SAG Awards in a stunning black dress that was anything but ordinary. The long, black velvet Oscar de le Renta gown featured a tiny cut-out at the bust and large, puffed-sleeve shoulders. Gomez let the dress do the talking, opting for a sleeked back bun which she adorned with a black bow, and a sparking choker necklace with glittering earrings to match.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

SAG Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Awards season is starting off strong — and stylish! Stars put on quite the fashion-forward display for the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, February 27. With a red carpet rolled out at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, celebs made sure to assemble their glam squads and call up their stylists for the big event. The end result? Some jaw-drop worthy dresses, stunning makeup and fabulous footwear.
SANTA MONICA, CA
POPSUGAR

These SAG Awards Red Carpet Looks Will Make You Do a Double Take

Hosted by Laverne Cox with cohost Yvette Nicole Brown, the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards welcomed a fashionable VIP list of celebrities and leading industry figures in movie and primetime television. Airing live from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, the red carpet was the place for these stars and their stylists to showcase the latest color and fashion trends, inspiring a host of special-occasion ensemble ideas. From Cox's black gown with a sheer, silver bodice to HoYeon's embellished, front-slit dress, stars came dressed to leave a lasting impression.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Miami Herald

Picture Perfect! Hottest Couples on the SAG Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Date night! Many celebrity couples showed off their stunning style on the red carpet ahead of the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday, February 27. Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons looked so in love as they celebrated her nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for The Power of the Dog. The New Jersey native, 39, wore an off-the-shoulder red Erdem gown and completed the look with platinum Fred Leighton jewels. Plemons, 33 appeared in a black tux as he supported his fiancée’s accomplishment.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Simone Biles Rocks Daisy Dukes & Engagement Ring While Saying ‘Yes To The Dress’

Simone Biles looked fabulous when she said yes to her wedding dress while rocking a pair of high-waisted denim shorts & a white tank top. Simone Biles is officially ready to get married because she said yes to the dress! The 24-year-old Olympic gymnast was out dress shopping when she showed off her toned legs in a pair of high-waisted distressed jean shorts with a tight white tank top tucked in. She topped her look off with a long white blazer and crisp white sneakers.
NFL
Page Six

Lady Gaga is white hot on the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet

Father, son, lots of sparkle. Lady Gaga hit the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet Sunday night in a white-hot Armani Privé gown with a folded bust, showing off a plunging sweetheart neckline adorned with gold sparkles. She accentuated the look with the gorgeous Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger Flowers and...
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet: Here Are the Best Dressed Celebrities

Celebrities arrived at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar for the 2022 SAG Awards, the first major televised Hollywood show of the year. As expected, stars stepped onto the red carpet in stunning outfits as they celebrated hit films and TV shows over the past year, from Squid Game and House of Gucci, to The White Lotus and Succession.
TV SHOWS
Harper's Bazaar

King Richard's Demi Singleton Talks "Surreal" SAG Awards and Her First Red Carpet

On the night of her 15th birthday, Demi Singleton attended her first awards show. The young actress, who plays tennis star Serena Williams in the film King Richard, opens up to BAZAAR.com about what it was like standing in a room with so many industry greats at the 2022 SAG Awards, walking the red carpet wearing her favorite designer of the moment, and being recognized for her work on her first film.
BEAUTY & FASHION

