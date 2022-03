A gaming mouse can be a smart, affordable way to revamp your setup. There are tons of options out there from top brands like Razer, Corsair, and MSI to fit just about any genre and playstyle. If you prefer MMOs and RTS games, there are mice with up to 17 programmable buttons to put spells, weapons, and actions at your fingertips for faster reactions. If you prefer FPS games like Call of Duty or battle royales like Fortnite, a mouse with a DPI throttle helps with precision aiming. If you've got a high budget, you can even get a gaming mouse with adjustable weights to suit cross-genre play. I rounded up a list of the best gaming mice available and broke down their features, connectivity, and price points to help you decide which is the right one for you.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 DAYS AGO